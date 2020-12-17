What crop circles tell us about monoliths

It is a fittingly wacky end to a truly bizarre year.

Last month, in the rocky wilderness of the south-western United States, the birthplace of so many myths and cowboy legends, biologists surveying sheep in Utah's Red Rock Country spotted a shiny object from a helicopter.

Upon inspection, they discovered a shimmering, three-sided metal monolith, about 12ft high, in the desert. Images from Google Earth suggest it was placed there sometime between 2015 and 2016.

Soon, copycat structures began sprouting up everywhere - at least 18 across Europe, the US and Australia, at the latest count. The trend reached Britain on December 6, when dog walkers on Compton Beach, on the Isle of Wight, happened across a mysterious reflective structure on a wooden plinth.

The usually quiet sands were deluged by paranormal-seekers, and the National Trust was forced to dispatch rangers to the beach, which they own, to prevent overcrowding. Since then, monoliths have been found on Dartmoor and atop Glastonbury Tor, and, last weekend, at the centre of Merry Maidens stone circle, Cornwall.

AP/STUFF Monoliths could fill the gap in the public imagination left by crop circles.

In Utah, authorities did not reveal the pillar's location because they did not want to tempt amateurs on a dangerous desert hike - but internet sleuths found it anyway, with the help of Google Earth's geolocation tool.

Within 48 hours the site had become an Instagram hotspot. "I was drawn to the fact that this object had been there for five years, hidden in nature," explained David Surber, 33, a US army veteran who drove six hours through the night to find the tower.

Online paranormalists quickly devised all manner of theories to explain the discoveries, by far the most popular being that they were beamed down by aliens in a bid to communicate with Earth. The Utah monolith's disappearance, 10 days after discovery, prompted yet more speculation (authorities said it was stolen by an "unknown party"). As ever, the truth was more mundane: within weeks, most were claimed by conceptual artists, designers or hoaxers looking to boost their profile.

But the willingness of so many people to travel hundreds of miles for what is essentially a sheet of metal raises a curious question: why, even as science is unravelling the mysteries of our planet and the monoliths are revealed as elaborate human stunts, does the suggestion of extraterrestrial mystery still prove so alluring?

"It's something else to talk about in the year of Covid," says Tom Dunford, the 29-year-old designer responsible for the Isle of Wight monolith. "If I'd have known that it was going to be such a sensation I would have built it out of more robust materials, but I honestly thought it would be stolen within an hour."

His company, The Meeting Pod, specialises in futuristic-looking office furniture, and his friend sent him a news story about the Utah monolith, with the words: "I think you're the guy for this." Dunford got to work, affixing a perspex mirror sheet to a timber frame and using design software to calculate dimensions.

At 3am on December 6 he drove with his sister and a friend to the beach, near the island's western tip. After parking, they turned off the van's lights to avoid attention. "It was quite tricky to not make any noise, I felt like I was going to rob a bank or something. I'd checked the weather and tides, because I was really scared the tide would come in." After anchoring the pillar in a hole, they made sure to remove any footprints in the sand to boost its paranormal credentials.

The next day, social media "exploded" with photographs of the structure, and it was soon covered by outlets worldwide (Dunford expected it to make the local newspaper, at most). He made the mistake of posting a photo on Instagram; some of his followers worked out he was responsible, and journalists were soon haranguing him to know if he was the creator. He came clean on local radio.

If the fad continues, monoliths could fill the gap in the public imagination left by crop circles, the stuff of rural legend in the Eighties and Nineties, after farmers in south-west England - notably, the same folklore-rich region of the country as the monolith craze - began to discover unexplained, often elaborate, patterns in fields of canola, barley and wheat. They spread across Europe and the US. Those calling themselves "cereologists" claimed aliens were trying to communicate through crops, and even hosted semiacademic conferences.

Most crop circles were revealed as hoaxes: self-professed pranksters Doug Bower and Dave Chorley famously claimed to have started the phenomenon in a field in Wiltshire in 1976 with a rope and a plank of wood. Nevertheless, the spectacle left its mark on the public psyche. Actor Mark Rylance joked he had become "crop circles counsellor" to the Prince of Wales, with the pair exchanging letters on their shared fascination, after circles appeared in fields close to the prince's Highgrove Estate.

Much of the intrigue might simply be explained by pop culture, says Prof Christopher French, the head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit at Goldsmiths, University of London, and a leading expert on the draw of magical thinking. He points out that nobody associated monoliths with aliens until the 1968 release of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, in which apes awake to find a sinister black monolith in their midst, put there by extraterrestrials.

Derek Hudson/Getty Images Crop circles in a field near Salisbury, UK, in July 1990.

As a child in the Seventies with a penchant for science fiction, French remembers gazing out of his bedroom window searching for UFOs. Academics explain the persistent allure of the paranormal as part of the deeply human desire to find meaning in the mundane. We are storytelling machines, the evolutionary theory goes, who struggle to accept the unpleasant fact that much of the world is random. Instead we build narratives, and devise grand theories to give it order. "It's almost a default in our cognitive systems that when something happens, we assume someone or something made it happen," French says. "You find belief in conspiracies at pretty much all levels of society, all genders."

Prof Karen Douglas, a University of Kent social psychologist, adds that conspiratorial and magical thinking tend to flourish in times of crisis and uncertainty - and has any year in recent memory been more uncertain than 2020?

Of course, where there is hype also lies profit. The Utah monolith was eventually claimed by an anonymous group of sculptors called The Most Famous Artist, based in New Mexico. They quickly manufactured a series of replicas, which last week sold out online for $45,000 (NZ$63,500) each. And at the peak of the crop circle craze, plenty of writers built careers by peddling questionable theories. "There was a little cottage industry around it," says Prof French.

Dunford admits he is a little disappointed that the Isle of Wight monolith has not made any such money - at least not for him. On Friday, the structure disintegrated and had to be removed by National Trust rangers; a passer-by who collected some parts seems to have placed them on eBay, with bids currently standing at over £5400 (NZ$10,200).

Despite being a firm sceptic and believer in science Dunford notes, correctly, that most scientists think there is probably intelligent life in the universe, somewhere. Whether those aliens might want to communicate with us through more robustly-built metal towers is, of course, another question.