Come fly with me, a look at New Zealand's smaller airlines: Air Napier

Every day, dozens of regularly scheduled flights are powering around New Zealand. But it is not just Air New Zealand and Jetstar, there are many smaller airlines who connect our communities. Stuff Travel is highlighting the country’s “other” airlines. This week: Air Napier.

When did you start operating?

Air Napier took to the skies of Hawke’s Bay in 1993.

Where is your base?

Hawke’s Bay Airport with satellite bases in Wairoa and Gisborne.

Where do you fly to?

We fly everywhere in New Zealand.

What aircraft do you fly, and how many do you have?

We have a fleet of five planes - a Piper PA-31 Navajo, three Piper PA-34 Senecas, and a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six. Depending on the aircraft, we have a seating capacity of up to eight passengers.

Why did you choose the aircraft you have?

These planes were chosen based on our customer requirements. They have been a great choice for two reasons. One, they give us great flexibility in terms of meeting our client’s needs. Two, they work for us on an operational level as they are all from the same manufacturer, which simplifies maintenance and pilot training.

Can you tell us a little bit about your history?

While Air Napier has flown for almost 30 years, its ownership changed for the first time in 2018. This was a great move as it shook things up, encouraged business innovation and got us to be more efficient in our operations.

This has allowed us to build an airline that is continually helping Hawke’s Bay, the wider East Coast, including Tairāwhiti Gisborne and other regions in New Zealand.

AIR NAPIER Above Cape Kidnappers Golf course.

What makes your airline so unique?

We fly anything, anywhere, anytime. This helps the local communities as they can save time by using our services since we fly 24/7. Our key focus is on the direct region-to-region connectivity and the smaller townships that do not attract other operators.

As regional New Zealand grows, our service helps communities understand the value of time and regional connectivity. An example of this is our regular transport of medical professionals to Wairoa.

Air Napier used to fly the Napier to Gisborne sectors, which we introduced in January 2019 with up to 11 flights each week linking Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne. Since Covid-19 and the changes in levels, we saw a huge demand of private charters for both business and leisure travellers, so that people could travel in their own respective bubbles to take into account social distancing. We have continued to service the two regions with private charters as well as nationwide charters.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a smaller airline in New Zealand?

The advantage of being a smaller airline is that we are able to fly all the routes the larger aircraft are unable to service. I would say that the disadvantages are that we often don’t get the same treatment as the larger airlines as the usefulness of regional airlines has not been maximised in the regions yet, despite our critical role in air connectivity in New Zealand. This hinders our ability to connect regional New Zealand.

How has Covid-19 affected your airline?

When Covid-19 first hit our freight volumes dropped by up to 99 per cent. However, we were fortunate that we did not have to suspend our freight operations for too long as essential items needed to be moved around New Zealand. We did not panic and took it one day at a time. This helped us scale back up easier than most operators. The flexibility of our operations allowed us to transport essential people and freight during Level 4, which goes to show the importance of regional airlines in New Zealand.

AIR NAPIER Air Napier’s key focus is direct region-to-region connectivity.

What are your future plans?

We have seen a demand in private jet travel. Looking to 2021 and beyond, Air Napier is offering a private jet management service countrywide for people who want to own their own jet but don’t want the hassle of hiring the pilots, maintenance and dealing with the regulator, etc.

For those businesses and individuals who are looking to own a jet, we are walking them through the process from buying the exact aircraft to meet their needs (including direct international travel), to housing and maintaining the plane and providing the pilots and service staff.

With more than 25 years’ experience in managing international jets - landing them here in Hawke’s Bay and clearing customs right here in the Air Napier Terminal – we feel we are now in the best position to offer this first of its kind service to Kiwis within our countrywide network.

And finally, why should travellers choose your airline?

Air Napier is a company that has kept pace with the ever-changing aviation industry. Whether it be private charter planes, jet charters, passenger flights or freight service, we are here to fulfil the needs and wants of our customers. Our comfortable charter planes and our highly experienced staff, combined with the highest standard of service ensures an enjoyable, stress-free experience for the customers and their respective schedules. At Air Napier, we understand that your time belongs to you. So when you are ready to fly on your time, 24/7, give us a call.

For more: airnapier.co.nz