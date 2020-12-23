Dad in Scotland uses Flight Radar to draw Christmas tree in sky and surprise daughter in New Zealand

Catriona Rother's dad Robin created a flight path in the shape of a Christmas tree to surprise his children for Christmas.

Stuck on different sides of the world for Christmas, Catriona Rother’s​ dad sent her a virtual gift.

Robin Rother​ took to the skies in his plane and flew around Scotland, tracing the shape of a Christmas tree.

“I was just totally surprised, said Rother. “But it also seemed exactly like something my dad would do.”

“He’s drawn Christmas for us over in Scotland.”

The story of his Christmas tree was picked up by a number of media outlets in Scotland with reference to a “mystery pilot”. After her father sent her the link, she immediately knew he was the one who had gone to all of this effort.

“[It’s] probably the biggest Christmas tree ever, we think!”

She’s planning to print the flight tracker map and have it framed for him as a belated Christmas gift.

Rother, who works as a doctor at Wellington Hospital and moved to New Zealand over four years ago hasn’t been home since 2018. She said this gift came at the perfect time.

“It’s just something really nice in a difficult time, in a difficult year, when families can’t be together.”

“It’s a lovely way to show that he loves us when he can’t be near.”

Like many others, the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped her from being able to go home and spend Christmas with her family.

Supplied Catriona Rother with her dad Robin Rother during one of his New Zealand holidays.

Her brother, who is based on London, was planning to visit their dad until concerns were raised over the new strain of the virus circulating.

Robin, a retiree with an interest in flying, recently moved from Edinburgh to Dornoch​, and will be alone on Christmas day. Rother said family Christmases are usually big occasions when they’re all together.

She described her dad as a “strong New Zealand enthusiast”. He has visited five times since she moved, and always sees as much of the country as he can.

“[He’s[ much more well-travelled around New Zealand than we are,” she said of her and her partner.

Robin was booked to travel to Aotearoa in March, but when quarantine requirements were put in place, he cancelled.