Australia's top doctors call for Sydney's NYE fireworks to be cancelled amid outbreak

The Australian Medical Association has called on the New South Wales Government to cancel the proposed Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks as the state battles to contain a Covid-19 outbreak.

Dr Michael Bonning, Chairman of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) NSW Division, told radio station 2GB that an event of that size is not manageable under the current circumstance.

"Big events where there's mixing of people – especially when you see how packed those foreshores get before Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks – it's difficult to police and patrol,” Bonning said.

"We've got a huge undertaking by the NSW Government and police and emergency workers to try and keep this virus under control.

"Do we really need to pull them away to manage the fireworks as well?"

On Wednesday, Federal AMA President, Dr Omar Khorshid said extra vigilance was needed to help Sydney through a time where traditionally many families mingle.

"The NSW outbreak could not have come at a worse time. Even if we can't hug, we can still celebrate Christmas via video call this year," Khorshid said.

"We know that a decisive response where we go hard, and go early, remains the best strategy to tackle outbreaks like this one where there are gaps in information about the transmission of the virus and potential exposure sites are widespread.

"The NSW Government should consider cancelling the New Year's Eve fireworks display to discourage crowds and avoid any confusion in its public messaging."

