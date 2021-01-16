Covid-19: Cost of pre-departure tests for international travellers leaving New Zealand differs around the country

New Zealanders travelling to Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have to pay hundreds of dollars to meet pre-flight Covid-19 requirements. But testing costs differ around the country.

A number of countries, New Zealand included, have introduced negative pre-departure testing requirements in a bid to combat the spread of the virus that has infected 92.7 million people globally.

The process for getting a pre-departure test in New Zealand isn’t simply a matter of going to the local Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) and getting a swab. Instead, travellers are to arrange an appointment with their GP and pay for the cost of the test.

Unlike general Covid-19 tests, these are not funded by the government and cost upward of $138 ($120 plus GST).

Of the clinics Stuff contacted to inquire about the cost of a pre-departure test, Riccarton Clinic in Christchurch was one of the cheapest. For $182, patients receive a single swab result and fit to fly certificate.

Clinics in Wellington and Auckland quoted a minimum of $250.

Professor David Murdoch​, the dean and head of campus at the University of Otago and the co-leader of The Infection Group, said prices may differ depending on processing methods used by laboratories, and the processing time required.

Alden Williams/Stuff People travelling abroad may need to present a negative pre-departure test in order to board the plane.

”There’s a certain type of test and different companies provide it, and inherently there’ll be differences, and there may be [some that are] simply just more expensive.”

The cost may also differ from public to private labs, and there may be consultation fees added by GPs to collect the swabs, Murdoch explained.

A difference of almost $100 for a pre-departure PCR test seemed “a little unusual” to Murdoch.

“In the situation where we’re wanting to remove barriers for testing, cost is obviously one for people, and so anything to create equity is a good idea.”

Dr Joshua Freeman​, the clinical director of microbiology and virology and acting clinical director of infection prevention and control for the Canterbury District Health Board, said he sees the Covid-19 pandemic as a collective public health problem that requires a coordinated testing response.

”I don’t think it should be a marketplace,” he said.

Vicki McKnight​, the general manager of diagnostic laboratory Wellington SCL (WSCL), explained each provider determines the cost of the pre-departure testing service.

She said the service offered at Wellington’s SCL Travel Centre in Newtown, which costs $250, includes, but isn’t limited to, pre-appointment Covid-19 screening questions, personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff collecting the swab, guidance for passengers seeking tests, booking the appointment, swabbing the passenger, delivering the swab to the laboratory, performing the PCR test and processing samples urgently, if required. They also offer a receipt of payment and bespoke result.

”Passengers can determine the most appropriate option for their pre-departure testing. They can visit any of the medical practices offering this test in the Wellington region or the WSCL Travel Centre at Newtown collection centre,” McKnight explained.

Riccarton Clinic’s general manager Mark Darvill​ explained swabbing is performed by two staff members – one in full personal protective equipment (PPE) who does the swab, and another who receives the swab.

Getty Images Different countries have different pre-departure testing requirements. China requires a PCR test and a blood test.

Testing labs issue a dated report that can be presented prior to boarding and to immigration on arrival. It will include the traveller’s name, date of birth, the date and time the test was conducted, the name of the testing lab, the type of test that was carried out, and the result.

Both paper and electronic copies of the report are accepted, according to information on the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Pre-departure testing requirements differ in each country, but many require a negative result at least 72 hours before departure. Samples are usually processed within 24 to 48 hours.

“People should check the requirements of the country they are travelling to, by contacting their local High Commission, Embassy or Consulate in New Zealand,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Australia announced pre-departure testing requirements on January 8 that will take effect on or after January 22. Passengers who are travelling on red flights – non-quarantine-free flights – must display evidence of a negative PCR test to be able to enter the country. Rapid antigen testing may suffice in rare cases, a statement from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee explained.

Travellers flying on ‘green zone’ or quarantine-free flights aren’t required to have a pre-departure test, according to an FAQ on Australia’s Smart Traveller website.

From January 18, all international arrivals into the UK are required to present proof of a negative test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure. The test result certificate must include the traveller’s name, date of birth or age, test result, the date the sample was collected, the name of the test provider and the device used. PCR and anitgen tests are both accepted. Those who fail to comply will be fined £500 ($947.75).

From January 26,v the US will require travellers to present a negative PCR or antigen test in the same 72-hour timeframe prior to departure. Children under the age of 2 are exempt from this requirement. A dated report is also required.

The requirements for travellers to China are slightly different. Passengers must provide a negative PCR test and a negative Covid IgM antibody (blood) test two days before boarding.

This is the process for pre-departure tests, as explained by the Ministry of Health:

If you need a COVID-19 test prior to departure, you can organise it through your primary care provider (general practice or GP). They will tell you how much it costs and how to pay.

Contact your doctor to book a test once your travel plans are confirmed. The test needs to be taken as close as possible to when you will be travelling – check with your High Commission, Embassy or Consulate for the timing that applies to your country.

It usually takes several days for test results to be available, but it could be longer, so people need to ensure they don’t leave it too late, especially around the weekend.

If your travel plans change to a later day than expected, a re-test and negative result may be required.

Entry requirements may differ between countries but you will probably need a hard-copy of your negative COVID-19 test result to present to check-in before boarding the plane. Your general practice or GP will be able to give this to you. You will also probably need to show the result to Customs/Immigration on arrival at your destination.

If the test is positive, you will be notified and won’t be able to travel.

Further information may be found here.

An earlier version of this story stated that Australia’s pre-departure testing requirements were for all travellers. The requirement, which begins on January 22, is for passengers travelling to Australia on ‘red flights’.