Covid-19: Keeping to a routine in UK lockdown helping expats sanity

The rapid spread of the new Covid-19 variant forced the United Kingdom to enter into its third lockdown. Brittney Deguara speaks to Kiwi expats stuck at home, enduring the pandemic and the new wave of restrictions.

Angela Ayles’ work day begins with a sleep-in. With the United Kingdom in its third Covid-19 lockdown, she doesn’t have to rush across town for a 9am start.

The rest of her day unfolds in front of the computer screen in her new office – the lounge room.

By midday, she meets up with her husband – who travels from his office, the spare room – for lunch. There’s no time wasted in deciding where to go, they arrive in just a few steps, and get a table immediately.

Not long into the first lockdown last year, Ayles, 46, made an effort to adopt a routine, giving her days at home structure and meaning. She continues to take her designated breaks, though she admits she is working longer hours.

“It’s important to keep to a routine mostly for sanity – having structure and knowing what to expect helps, and it’s something you can control, as most everything else is out of our hands right now.

“I've pretty much thrown myself into work.”

Supplied Angela Ayles has passed the time in lockdown by throwing herself into work.

She finishes her day by packing up her work station, going for a run or doing a virtual yoga class, and watching television after dinner to disconnect from work and the wold. The next day she repeats the whole process.

The UK’s vaccination programme is rolling out, but not quick enough. As of Monday, 4.2 million people had received the first dose of the vaccine. By Tuesday, the record for the highest number of daily fatalities was broken with 1610 new deaths, according to government data.

Case numbers are also continuing to rise. In the last seven days, 302,802 new cases have emerged, according to government data.

When the new restrictions were announced in the new year, life for Ayles didn’t change much. Even the adjustment to the first lockdown was relatively easy.

“Fortunately we’d started to roll out smarter working for more of our workforce, so many of us were already set up.”

Supplied The Kiwi expat moved to London 13 years ago. During the pandemic, she’s been spending her afternoon exploring her backyard.

Ayles, who has lived in southwest London for 13 years, works in the financial services sector as a HR manager. She said her employer has been supportive of all its staff throughout the pandemic by enabling flexible working and holding mental wellness sessions.

She hasn’t been into central London since February last year, focusing instead on sticking to her local neighbourhood.

Overall, she’s noticed an air of resignation wash over everyone she comes into – physically distanced – contact with.

“[They’re] just getting on with it,” she said. “[I] think that people are making the most of what they're faced with.”

While she’s had friends move back to New Zealand to endure the pandemic without restrictions, such a move isn’t viable for her at the moment.

“It would be lovely,” she said. “I have a relatively stable job here, so I’m not sure it’s the right time to move home at the moment.”