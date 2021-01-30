Covid-19: Australia pushes back decision on quarantine-free flights from New Zealand

Australia has extended quarantine-free travel across the ditch for New Zealanders for another 72 hours, with anyone arriving from Aotearoa now being put in hotel quarantine.

New Zealanders wanting to travel to Australia will have to wait until the last minute to find out if quarantine-free flights will resume after Sunday afternoon.

A 72-hour halt to the one-way travel bubble is set to expire at 4pm on Sunday (New Zealand time).

Australia’s acting chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, on Saturday announced the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) would await final test results for contacts of three people in New Zealand diagnosed with the South African variant of Covid-19.

They were expected to be shared on Sunday morning.

READ MORE:

* Crucial 24-48 hours ahead for Auckland anniversary and Waitangi long weekends

* Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern says country-to-country bubble with Australia looks increasingly difficult

* Victoria opens its doors to New Zealand after recording a week of no Covid-19 communtiy transmission



Supplied The restrictions on the travel bubble are currently set to expire on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll then provide advice to the Australian government,” he said.

Health authorities in New Zealand were doing an “excellent job” following up on close contacts of the community cases, as well as staff and other guests at the quarantine hotel the people shared, Kidd said.

The Australian government made the decision to close its borders to New Zealanders on Monday after the detection of a community case of covid-19 in Northland.

The suspension of green flights was extended on Thursday for an additional 72 hours after two more cases were confirmed in Auckland.

On Saturday, Australia recorded its 13th consecutive day with no new community cases of covid-19, he said.

It was the longest stretch since March 2020.

Since several states in Australia opened their borders to New Zealanders without the need to quarantine in October, over 16,500 people have travelled across the ditch.

Earlier in the week Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said the thousands of arrivals include Australians, New Zealanders and other nationals coming from New Zealand.

The flights would recommence the green travel programme at the earliest possible time, he said.

Works is also continuing for the two-way trans-Tasman bubble. The group tasked with forming the bubble believes an arrangement could be in place in eight weeks.