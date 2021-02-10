Covid-19: Limited opening for Disney theme park shut for a year

Disney California Adventure Park is getting a breather in March.

The park is set for a limited reopening in mid-March for a "limited-time ticketed experience" of outdoor dining.

One thousand Disneyland Resort cast members will return to work after almost a year since the park shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast members received the news via a letter from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, which also marketed the 20th anniversary of the park.

The park, however, does not have an official reopening date and attractions will not be operational during this experience.

"What I'm most thrilled about is that this initiative - along with the recent reopening of our outdoor dining on Buena Vista Street - enables us to bring about 1000 cast members back to work," Potrock said. "While that is clearly not all we want to accomplish, it's a start. Teams are working as we speak to start recalling identified cast in the coming weeks."

Approximately 350 employees have returned to work with the reopening of select Downtown Disney District dining, following the lift of the regional stay-at-home order.

California Assemblywomen Sharon Quirk Silva and Suzette Valladares introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at hastening the reopening of Disneyland, which has been shuttered since March, and other California theme parks.

The bill proposes to move larger theme parks, including Disneyland, to California's orange tier, which is one of the benchmark levels for reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

