Covid-19: Cook Islands cancels passenger flight from Auckland on Wednesday

All passengers scheduled to fly out of New Zealand to Rarotonga on Wednesday will have their flights deferred to Saturday.

No passengers will be allowed on flights from New Zealand to the Cook Islands on Wednesday, after three cases of coronavirus were found in the community in Auckland.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said the 28 passengers booked in to fly into Rarotonga on an Air New Zealand flight at 9.05am from Auckland will need to defer their flights to Saturday.

Supplied Affected passengers are being contacted by Cook Island officials.

“Tomorrow’s flight will arrive with cargo and essential goods but no passengers. Wednesday’s departure (from Rarotonga) will not be affected,” Brown said.

This is the second time passengers will have been turned away from Rarotonga flights – in January, a flight was cancelled after the confirmation of a Northland Covid-19 case.

Brown said his cabinet wants to allow more time for further test results to come in before they can reassure the public one way or the other of the extent of the spread and whether there has been public transmission.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Cook Islands and a New Zealand one-way travel bubble opened in January, with a two-way bubble expected by end of March.

His cabinet was happy with the negative results of the 12 of the 42 close contacts of the affected south Auckland family but wanted to know more of the tests of the remaining 30, he said.

Brown said all affected passengers will have their flights transferred with no extra cost.

“Te Marae Ora is in the process of contacting the affected returning Cook Islanders and work permit holders and will work through issues to do with seeking additional Covid-19 tests directly with the individuals involved.

“This is essentially the look of travel in 2021, certainty of travel cannot be guaranteed, and for now we all need to appreciate that there are risks and potentially additional costs whenever we choose to travel abroad.”

All passengers on the last two flights from Auckland last week have been tested, in-country, with all returning negative test results.

“Te Marae Ora is keeping in regular contact with the NZ Ministry of Health and will implement further measures as required if the situation changes.”