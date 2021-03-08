Expensive flights, masks and plane selfies: The realities of travelling internationally during the Covid-19 pandemic

OPINION: Airports are eerily empty, masks are on, and travellers are armed with negative Covid-19 test results. This is what international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic is really like.

The industry took one of the biggest economic hits during the pandemic, and as the virus continues to rage, it is barely keeping its head afloat.

But airports are still open and flights are taking off. International travel isn't completely off the cards – it’s just a little different.

As expected, the number of passengers departing New Zealand has dramatically reduced. In February, 13,408 boarded outbound flights. That’s down around 97 per cent from February 2019.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Face masks are required to be worn on all flights, something that may remain a habit post-Covid.

I was one of the few travellers to depart New Zealand in February, taking advantage of Australia’s one-way travel bubble arrangement – before it was suspended – and reuniting with my family (including new neices and nephews) after over a year separated.

After hearing all the horror stories of returning Kiwis struggling to get flights and spots in managed isolation, as well as tales of Australians having difficulty leaving their home country, I was prepared for the worst. But to my surprise, the whole experience was relatively easy. However, I think I may be one of the lucky ones.

For those sitting at home watching their passports gather dust, just know you’re not missing out on a great deal. This is the reality of travelling internationally during a pandemic.

Book early and fast

Like many returnees already know, securing a spot in managed isolation is one of the biggest hurdles. However, be it luck or just perfect timing, I managed to get a spot that worked with my travel plans relatively quickly and easily.

Once that was secure – bookings are held for 48 hours until you book your flight – I worked backwards. I booked the coinciding flight that landed on the same day, then booked my flights from Wellington to Brisbane (via Auckland) as quickly as I could.

Pre-Covid-19, it wasn’t uncommon for me to book a last minute flight from Wellington to Brisbane to spend a weekend with my family. As expected, this approach simply wasn’t possible this time around, and I booked over a month in advance.

Flights weren’t cheap, but as a number of airlines are yet to resume New Zealand services, I didn’t have the luxury of shopping around.

There were a few other hoops I needed to jump through before I departed – I needed to apply to extend the travel conditions for my resident visa (I’m an Aussie, if you haven’t already guessed), book a pre-departure test (not a requirement at the time, but I chose to get one for piece of mind), and complete my Australian health declaration. I also had to book domestic flights in New Zealand and Australia, and apply for a border exemption to travel from Queensland to Victoria to catch my return flight to Auckland.

The whole process, while nerve-racking (and expensive), was actually quite seamless.

Airport ghost town

If you enjoy the liveliness of an airport before a flight, you’ll be sorely disappointed when stepping into Auckland’s international airport.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Auckland International Airport has become a ghost town during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lanes that usually guide eager travellers to the front of the queue at check-in are empty, it is like a ghost town.

Those checking in aren’t able to use the self-service kiosks, instead, passports and all necessary documents – health declarations, negative PCR tests and passports – must be checked by an attendant. This process is then repeated at bag drop.

E-signs flash Covid-safe messages every 10-odd paces – "wear a mask", "washing and drying your hands kills the virus", "travel safe, allow space" – and hand sanitiser stations are scattered throughout the terminal.

The departure lounge upstairs was a sombre experience. I watched as families hugged each other goodbye, tears in their eyes, perhaps fearful of potential border closures that may hinder a reunion.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff The departure lounge at Auckland International Airport is still full of emotions.

The line to move through customs was physically distanced and short. With just four customs officers calling forward passengers, it moved relatively quickly.

Security proceeded the same – this experience has not changed – safety is paramount, no phones are to be used in the area and sniffer dogs are at attention. The only visible change is the prevalence of face masks and travellers’ conscious effort to physically distance themselves from others.

Masks aren’t mandatory in the airport – they are on flights and on arrival in Australia – but like many of the surrounding passengers, I chose to wear on from the moment I set foot inside the international terminal.

Walking through the airport, you can’t help but think about all the struggling businesses in the terminal that have been forced to close their doors. Just a handful of stores are still operating – duty free and a cafe – most are boarded up. It’s no surprise that the airport this year posted its first loss since 1988.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff Walking through Auckland airport is a surreal experience, all the shops are boarded up.

Arriving at the gate to a crowded waiting area was a shock as physical distancing was almost non-existent. Empty chairs were few and far between with some people choosing to sit on the floor rather than squeeze into a row. The whole area was cramped, but more spacious than the full flight we were preparing to board.

When it came time to board, those who didn’t already have their masks on grabbed them out of their bags or helped themselves to the complimentary masks available. Passengers boarding Air New Zealand flights are asked to wear masks in the line to board the plane, they must remove them to have their passport photo matched, but should then be put back on. Everyone I saw was compliant with this requirement.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff This photo of the boarding queue on my domestic connection shows passengers abiding by the airline’s face mask requirement.

Buckle up and mask up

Once on the plane, everything felt normal. The only reminder of the pandemic were the face masks. Friendly smiles between travellers have turned into friendly eyebrow raises, a habit that may remain post-Covid.

The regular message from the Australian Government reminding passengers to declare all items played, and an additional message came through the speakers telling anyone feeling ill with Covid-19 symptoms to talk to a crew member or Government official on arrival.

For the 3.5 hour flight, much was the same, except I was sanitising my hands more regularly – before taking off and putting my mask, and before and after eating. Disembarking the plane was a lengthy process, everyone was to remain seated while the Australian border team gave our plane the all clear.

Brittney Deguara/Stuff I can confirm, even during a pandemic, taking photos of the plane wing mid-flight is still a trend.

The team at Brisbane Airport has the arrival system perfected – as soon as you disembark, a masked-up worker hands you a leaflet detailing what Australia’s requirements are for travellers, what happens when you arrive, and what you can expect while in the land of Vegemite and kangaroos.

Cones are set up to allow people to easily physically distance while awaiting a health check. I did notice, however, that some people chose to ignore these markers which resulted in me telling the woman behind me, who crept up to less than an arm’s length away, to keep her distance.

The health assessment comprised of a temperature check followed by a review of the completed Australian health declaration completed up to 72 hours prior to departure.

Green flight travellers are ushered through duty free – a pandemic apparently won’t get in the way of cheap cosmetics and alcohol – and taken to a separate part of the terminal, away from red flight travellers, to proceed through customs SmartGates before collecting luggage.

At the luggage carousel, markers were on the ground to encourage physical distancing, but no-one was enforcing it. Be it post-flight fatigue or eagerness to leave the airport, it seemed some people forgot about the need to keep their distance. I watched as people pushed past fellow travellers, their shoulders rubbing, to reach through and get their bags.

The final step is presenting arrival cards to customs officers, this is another aspect that has remained unchanged. Stepping out into the arrival terminal at Brisbane International Airport was like walking into another (incredibly hot and humid) world – there were people holding welcome signs, and emotions erupted when travellers reunited with friends and family.

Same same, but different

For those at home with itchy feet, eager to travel, just know you’re not missing out on much.

People are still trying to squeeze oversized bags into overhead lockers, the awkward shuffle to get to the window seat remains, and selfies and snaps of the plane’s wing live on (I’m proof of that).

The experience is much the same, just with a few additional inconveniences in places – wearing masks, preparing all the necessary documents, and arriving at the airport earlier than you normally would to complete check-in.

Packing bags for an international flight in the age of Covid-19 is a little different too. My onboard luggage was stocked with hand sanitiser, anti-bacterial wipes, and numerous face masks, things that have become staple items during the pandemic.

Apart from being hit with Brisbane heat immediately after stepping out of the airport, the whole experience was bearable.

As vaccination programmes continue to progress around the world and heads of state begin to reconsider international border restrictions, it will be interesting to see if the flight experience changes any more. Qantas is already talking about a no vaxx, no fly requirement for its long-haul flights, and Air New Zealand is preparing to trial a digital vaccine passport in April, so change is already in the works.