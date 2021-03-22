Jacinda Ardern giving little away about chances of imminent trans-Tasman bubble

A trans-Tasman bubble is expected to be on the Cabinet’s agenda when it meets on Monday, but early in the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wouldn’t say what the outcome was likely to be.

Asked on Breakfast on Monday morning if she was going into Cabinet on Monday with the intention of signing off a deal for a bubble, Ardern did not give a direct answer.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Tickets will go on sale once quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is available.

“I have said it is close, that we do expect to be in a position to open up the bubble soon,” she said.

Officials from the two countries had gathered 12 times to work on a country-to-country arrangement, but it had been too difficult to get an arrangement on that basis.

Not having a countrywide approach with Australia had made it more difficult, but the state-by-state approach being taken now was helping to speed things up, Ardern said.

Issues being worked through by Cabinet included whether use of the NZ Covid Tracer app would be mandatory for visitors to this country. But without use of the app being enforced for New Zealanders “how do you then make sure you’ve got an enforcement regime for those who are coming in?” Ardern said.

“What’s the role of testing, what’s the role of our contact tracing system to make sure that it’s workable with people coming in form overseas?”

She would have “a little more” to say on Monday afternoon.

“I think what we have to factor in is that you’re never going to have perfect compliance with absolutely everything. There is always therefore that element of risk,” Ardern said.

“We have always made sure that when we’ve made these decisions, we’re confident that despite risk that exists, we can do it safely.”

Supplied The Remarkables ski field in Queenstown. The area has been hard hit by a lack of overseas tourists in the past year.

Her recollection was that nine people arriving in New Zealand from Australia since April had Covid-19. While those numbers were low, there had been closures in Australia as a result of outbreaks, she said.

“What we’re going to have to do is make sure that in the same way we run our alert level system, if we see something of concern, that we’ve got an arrangement where we can pause, where we can stop travel and make sure we’ve got plans for anyone that’s on the way.”

If there was an outbreak in Australia, New Zealand did not have the capacity in managed isolation for all the returning travellers. “That’s one of the things we have to work through.”

James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Destination New South Wales/Qantas After a year of enforced separation, many Kiwis are keen to see family members across the Tasman, but the Government is warning travellers could be stranded in Australia if there’s a Covid-19 outbreak.

Asked if the Government was working on ways to help New Zealanders if there was an outbreak in Australia, Ardern said: “Ultimately it’s very likely those New Zealanders will have to shelter in place.”

Before Covid-19, there had been thousands of people crossing the Tasman from one side or the other. “We would not be in the position to be able to repatriate thousands of New Zealanders to come back into a managed isolation arrangement.”

“We’re having to work through some of that detail. What do you do with those flights midair? What do you do with those flights that have just landed, if you have an outbreak? What does the precautionary approach look like?”

She understood the difficulties being faced by tourism operators in parts of the country, “but what we’ve got to make sure is that we don’t jeopardise domestic tourism by having outbreaks in New Zealand that then shut everything down, and that’s why we’ve got to get this right”.