'We're at the end': Kiwi expat in Israel on life getting back to normal after mass vaccination

Israel was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic – it reported over 831,000 infections. But in just a few months, after launching a mass vaccination campaign, life is “back to normal”.

As of March 15, according to the World Health Organisation, 9.7 million​ vaccine doses had been administered in Israel. A total of 5.18m​ people, which is over half the population, have received at least one dose. A “green pass” has since been introduced alloweing vaccinated people exclusive access to gyms, hotels and theatres and concerts.

Kiwi expat Jeremy Ross​, who moved to Israel in 2007, received his second vaccine dose in January, a month after the programme launched.

“This is the end of the road for us ... we're at the end of the tunnel, this is it, the light is here,” Ross said.

Speaking to Stuff from his home in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut​, a town located between Jerusalem and Tel-Aviv, Ross, 35, admitted the first few days post-vaccination were a “bit weird”. It has been pleasantly surprising, however, seeing how quickly people resumed normal life.

“It just feels like back to normal.

“The malls are full and ... you can't get a booking [at a] restaurant in the evening. It's just packed.”

Supplied Kiwi expat Jeremy Ross, pictured with his wife and two children, was fully vaccinated by the end of January.

For the first time in almost a year, he met a friend for coffee. At another catch-up, the first question he asked was “is everybody here vaccinated?”.

Face masks remain prevalent and physical distancing is still common, but society has largely resumed its pre-Covid habits.

Ross, who is originally from Auckland, admitted he was among those hesitant about the vaccine at first.

“I was hesitant, I can't lie and say that I wasn't,” he said.

After educating himself and hearing from a bevy of experts, he made the decision to get the jab to protect not just himself, but his family, friends and colleagues.

“You're getting the vaccine to look after others. It's not just for you, it's for everyone,” the father-of-two said.

“Enough people stood up and said ‘I'll put my hand up, and I'll pave the way’, and I believe in them, I believe in the medicine and health officials that had been guiding us through the same way that you have Dr [Ashley Bloomfield].”

Seeing the country’s leaders step forward first to receive the jab also lent confidence.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu​ – who is currently facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust – was one of the first people in Israel to receive the vaccine.

Supplied Life is almost back to normal in Israel thanks to the country’s mass vaccination campaign, which started in December.

“The fact that they're rolling up their sleeves, and they're saying, ‘we're first, we're not just telling you to do it, we're doing it ourselves’, I think it's really important.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there. There are a lot of people that are hesitant, there are a lot of people that aren't sure if this is the right thing to do.”

Israel launched its vaccination campaign on December 20. Ross’ wife, who is a doctor, was vaccinated three days after the prime minister.

Strong, actionable leadership is necessary to encourage mass vaccinations, Ross thought. This is what New Zealand is currently doing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed she will get the vaccine before it is released to the general population in July.

“I'll do it publicly and for those interested they can watch it. I've been really mindful of not taking a vaccine from someone else who it's really critical for ... There are people who are at risk and I'm not one of them,” she previously told The AM Show.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was the first politician in New Zealand to publicly get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I do want to demonstrate that it's not only safe to take at the time but long term it's safe, and so I will do it early on ... before we start the mass rollout.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall were the first politicians to receive the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Data from Israel’s vaccine rollout shows it might be effective in reducing the spread of the virus. The Israeli Ministry of Health published a report on March 13 showing the vaccine had a “very high efficacy” against infection, serious infection, hospitalisations and mortality within 14 days of the second dose being administered.

The vaccination rollout is also being studied by Pfizer, the company that created the two-dose vaccine that has been approved for use in New Zealand. Researchers have already found that having just one shot of the vaccine may lead to lower viral loads, which makes it harder to transmit the virus.

The average number of daily infections across the country has dropped by more than 2700 over the last three weeks, according to Reuters.