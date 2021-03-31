Hard-hit tourism hotspots prioritised for $13m tourism infrastructure fund

In Franz Josef on the South Island's West Coast, glacier tourism has struggled through Covid-19.

Hard-hit South Island tourism hot spots will be prioritised in a new round of infrastructure funding.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said about $13 million would be available to all councils and community groups with council backing that lack adequate revenue sources to cater for visitors.

Applications from Kaikōura, MacKenzie-Aoraki Mt Cook, Queenstown Lakes, Fiordland and South Westland districts would be prioritised, he said.

Those regions faced greater uncertainty, given their reliance on overseas visitors and the closure of borders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a whistle stop visit for Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, who was in Kaikoura for the day to make an announcement for hard hit tourist towns and regions.

Nash said the projects would provide employment as tourism towns work to diversify their economies.

“The new infrastructure will also ensure the quality of the visitor experience is improved for when tourists return in greater numbers.”

In Kaikōura, Jade Kiwi employee Alex Roberts said she would have preferred money be provided to smaller businesses, to help them see out the drop in tourists.

“It’s definitely much quieter here in Kaikōura, and winter is only going to make things harder,” she said.

Little Rock owner Colette Cargill said re-opening the fund would not help businesses that were struggling.

“It makes me angry that they’re doing that.

“Helping us would be giving businesses like mine more funding so I can keep staff for the winter, or opening the borders. I don’t know if my business is going to survive the winter. I’m going to be working week by week until the bank account runs out, which isn’t that far away.”

During his visit Nash stopped by Whale Watch Kaikōura’s newest tour boat, purchased before the coronavirus pandemic, and gave its horn a toot.

“We’ve got to encourage more Kiwis to come down and do this sort of thing,” Nash told employees.

Nash got a close up look at Whale Watch's newest tour boat with general manager Kauahi Ngapora, right, and skipper Shannon Gray.

Whale Watch Kaikōura general manager Kauahi Ngapora said the company planned to replace its existing fleet with two to three new, larger boats.

It was one of four Kaikōura businesses to receive a combined $3 million in grants under the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP) alongside Dolphin and Albatross Encounter, Kaikōura Kayaks, and South Pacific Helicopters.

Ngapora said Whale Watch Kaikōura would use the funding to pay employee wages, not pay for boats.

West End Clothing owner Diane Paton said re-opening the fund was a great idea, as long as the infrastructure was not “wrecked” by visitors.

She suggested more funding be thrown at events.

“We need major stuff, not kiddy events. We need to look at different ways of bringing more people here.”

Nash said the Government was looking to support any business that choose to go into "hibernation".

Nash said there should be a focus on high-value tourists.

"Please don't confuse that with high net worth. High-value are those who come here and spend and enjoy our visitor experience."

The ministry has also been looking at supporting businesses that may choose to go into "hibernation", or with "psycho-social support".

"We understand that it's stressful running a business in the normal course of things, let alone in this sort of environment, so we want to make sure the support is available for those companies ... We're just nutting out the details of that, which we will announce very soon."

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult welcomed the fund but said it was a relatively small amount to be spread across the country.

It would not help the hundreds of businesses on the brink of closure due to the lack of international visitors, he said.

The Tourism Minister is under pressure to support struggling tourism towns.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said the fund had worked well for Westland and the West Coast in the past.

Opening it up again with a focus on South Westland was going to be a huge help.

His wish-list for funding included helping Franz Josef retreat northwards from the Alpine Fault and the flood-prone Waiho River by putting in water, sewage and a bridge over the Tartare River.

"The aim is to help us be ready for the next wave of tourists," he said.

He also welcomed the Development West Coast announcement of a $5m fund open to any business in Glacier Country. It would be providing grants of up to $50,000 per business for cash flow support.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash talks about New Zealand tourism in Queenstown.

The Tourism Infrastructure Fund was established in 2017 and has helped pay for and maintain public toilets and showers, car parks and footpaths, waste disposal and water treatment facilities, freedom camping sites, picnic shelters, jetties and boat ramps, bike stands and mountain bike hubs.

The regions that have received the largest amounts of funds are Northland ($8.4 million), Waikato ($7.9m), Canterbury ($6.6m), Manawatu-Whanganui ($6.5m), Southland ($6.4m) and the West Coast ($6.2m).

Funds were last allocated in November 2019.