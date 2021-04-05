Plastic surgery travel: Irish women refuse Covid-19 quarantine after Dubai trip

Members of the Irish police on patrol on St Patrick's Day in Dublin's city centre. (File photo)

Two Irish women were arrested on arrival into Dublin after reportedly refusing to quarantine following their trip to Dubai for plastic surgery.

Kirstie McGrath, 30, and Niamh Mulreany, 25, were arrested at Dublin Airport on Friday (local time). Their passports were seized and they were charged with breaching the Health Act, the Irish Independent reported. Both women have denied the charges.

According to the Irish Independent, the two women appeared separately before a judge, who questioned whether their trip to Dubai for breast enhancement surgery was essential.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a number of travel restrictions and requirements are in place in Ireland. Those arriving in the country from placed deemed as “high-risk” for Covid-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days, and breaching this can lead to a €2000 ($3347) fine or a one-month jail sentence.

The new mandatory quarantine laws came into effect in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, March 26, and the “high-risk” list is subject to change amid the global pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the court heard how the two women had taken PCR tests and received negative results as required before returning to Dublin.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Police officers pictured at a checkpoint on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as they check for non-essential travel. (File photo)

But they were stopped at the airport in Dubai and were told they needed to pay more than $3000 in hotel quarantine fees upon their return to Ireland.

The women reportedly told officials they did not have the money to pay for the fees, and they stayed at the airport for several days as their families rallied to get them home, the Daily Mail reported.

Upon their eventual arrival into Dublin, the quarantine requirements were explained to both women, however they reportedly refused to sign the documents required and were arrested by gardai (Irish police).

The court heard the judge question whether the treatment sought, which was “colloquially referred to as a boob job”, was deemed essential. A pandemic was raging around the world and the laws must be complied with, the judge warned.

123RF A Ryanair plane pictured at Dublin airport. (File photo)

According to The Times, the application for the women to quarantine at their own homes was declined.

The judge ordered them to stay at a government approved hotel facility for 14 days or until they provide a negative PCR test after 10 days, the Irish Independent reported.

The cases will resume at Dublin District Court on April 9.