Trans-Tasman bubble: Announcement feels surreal to Australian living in Wellington

Avalon Kent has already booked flights to see her family, who she has not seen for over a year, thanks to the announcement about the trans-Tasman bubble.

Moments after it was announced people will be able to travel between Australia and New Zealand without quarantining, Avalon Kent​ was booking flights.

Originally from Brisbane, the Wellingtonian has not seen her family since December 2019. But on Tuesday, the Government announced a much anticipated travel bubble with Australia will open on April 19, allowing people in New Zealand and Australia to travel between the two countries without going through two weeks of managed isolation.

Kent always said when a travel bubble opened she would head over to Australia as soon as she could and, true to her word, she has booked flights to visit her family on April 19, returning on April 25.

When she moved to New Zealand with her Kiwi husband five years ago, the plan had been to travel between the countries regularly, and pre-Covid-19 she had seen her family around three times a year.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: What you need to know ahead of the bubble announcement

* Kiwis' hopes, fears shared over trans-Tasman bubble announcement

* Air NZ has been ramping up for some time ahead of travel bubble, says expert

* Trans-Tasman travel bubble would be 'game changer' for country, capital



But since the pandemic she had been unable to get over, made worse due to her parents and aunts struggling with technology, so she had been restricted to calling them, rather than using video calls.

“I’ve felt cut off from my family,” she said.

Getting desperate she had booked a trip for June, prepared to spend two weeks in managed isolation when she returned to New Zealand.

But with news of the bubble it felt surreal that she would be seeing them again in a couple of weeks.

“It felt like it was never coming, and then it happened."

Travellers between the two countries have been warned it is a “flyer beware” situation, with the Government able to pause or suspend flights if an outbreak occurs.

While Kent was slightly worried about the possibility of becoming stuck in Australia, her employer, the Public Service Association, was supportive, and she would be able to work remotely from across the ditch if needed.

People coming from Australia would be on separate “green-zone” flights to those coming from other, high-risk countries, but Kent said there was no clarity when booking about which flights were green-zone, something she hoped to see rectified. .

She was not the only one celebrating the announcement.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Kent says she felt cut-off from her family during the pandemic, and it felt surreal she would be seeing them again in a couple of weeks.

Wellington Airport CEO Steve Sanderson welcomed the news.

“At this stage it is confirmed there will be direct return flights from Wellington to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane,” he said. “Flights will operate on similar times to those customers were used to pre-Covid, with early morning and afternoon departures; and afternoon and midnight arrivals.”

Airports were expected to keep passengers from high-risk countries separate from those arriving from Australia, but Sanderson said Wellington did not have MIQ or long-haul flights coming through the terminal.

“Passengers can have peace of mind that Wellington Airport is an entirely ‘green’ zone.”

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Simon Arcus​ said pre-Covid Australians made up 70 per cent of direct international arrivals into the city.

Feedback from businesses had been positive, with owners recognising it was a step towards normalisation.

Given the uniqueness of the arrangement there would be global interest in how it went.

The Chief Executive of WellingtonNZ, John Allen, said Australians spent $258 million in the regional economy in 2019.

“It’s been an unsettling time for many businesses, particularly those in the tourism, accommodation, hospitality and retail sectors. They will be breathing a collective sigh of relief over the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble. It is the flickering of an economic light at the end of a very long Covid tunnel.”

WellingtonNZ was planning to launch a tourism campaign targetted at New South Wales and Victoria, but would also continue to advertise Wellington as a domestic tourism destination.

As well as being kept separate on flights and in the airports, people would not be allowed to travel if they had cold or flu-like symptoms as a safety measure. Masks would be compulsory on all flights.