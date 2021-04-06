Trans-Tasman travel bubble makes headlines around the world

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

News of the travel bubble inflating has not only brought joy to those across the Tasman, but also made headlines around the globe.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia would begin on Monday, April 19.

The announcement has dominated both New Zealand and Australian headlines, with many people relieved they’ll finally be able to see family members across the ditch.

But the bubble has also captured global attention. The BBC, New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, Al-Jazeera, and CNN all featured headlines about the trans-Tasman bubble on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Public health experts welcome 'cautious' trans-Tasman travel bubble

* Trans-Tasman bubble: what it means for All Blacks, Super Rugby teams, the Warriors and Phoenix

* Live trans-Tasman bubble: 'Start of a new chapter’, quarantine-free travel with Australia will begin on April 19

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Air NZ boss's fist pump moment



Rick Rycroft/AP News of the travel bubble inflating has not only brought joy to those across the Tasman, but also made headlines around the globe.

The BBC explained to its readers how the bubble would work, while also highlighting how Australia and New Zealand have previously raised the idea of separate travel bubbles with low-risk places like Pacific island nations.

Al-Jazeera highlighted comments Ardern made at the press conference on Tuesday, saying how: “I cannot see or point to any countries in the world that are maintaining a strategy of keeping their countries completely Covid-free whilst opening up to international travel between each other, that means that in a way we are world-leading, that’s something I think both countries should be proud of and I think we’re doing it at exactly the right time.”

The New York Times pointed out how the bubble would make it easier for the more than 500,000 Kiwis who live in Australia to return home to see their families.

The newspaper also included quotes from Ardern at the press conference, including a message she shared with Australians: “It is ultimately a change of scene that so many have been looking for.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia would begin on Monday, April 19.

“You may not have been in long periods of lockdown, but you haven’t had the option. Now you have the option, come and see us.”

On Tuesday, Professor Nick Wilson, from the University of Otago’s department of public health, said the proposed framework and protocols seem to “make good sense”, but will need to be continuously monitored over time.

Wilson said such quarantine-free travel arrangements by countries which have succeeded with elimination could be a good model for further expansion of ‘green zones’.

For example, expanding to include the likes of Taiwan and China, he said.

But to ensure the success of this Trans-Tasman zone, the Government should also do much more to reduce the risk of outbreaks arising from travellers from the “red zone” countries, he said.