Air New Zealand reignites pavlova turf war with cheeky 'Kiwiana gift' to Qantas boss

This article was published on 9 Honey in Australia and is republished with permission

Air New Zealand is celebrating the happy news of borders reopening with Australia in the most Kiwi of ways – by exchanging jabs with their Aussie counterpart, Qantas.

As both airlines prepare to recommence services over the Tasman on April 19, Air New Zealand's Greg Foran has sent Qantas boss Alan Joyce a pavlova as a "heartfelt Kiwiana gift".

Qantas' official Twitter account posted a photo of the cheeky gift, next to a hand-written letter by the Air NZ boss.

The pavlova appears to be covered in kiwi fruit (of course) and is adorned with a tiny New Zealand flag.

Qantas captioned the photo: "Thanks for the pav @FlyAirNZ... it looks familiar."

The accompanying letter reads: "Kia Ora Alan and team Qantas, It's been a while since we spotted a kangaroo flying over Aotearoa!

"We've certainly been looking forward to passing you in the sky again soon. Please accept this pavlova as a heartfelt Kiwiana gift from across the ditch."

The letter concludes on an even cheekier note: "We tried to send the Bledisloe Cup but they wouldn't let us."

Unsurprisingly, the move has been taken for what it is – an act of war.

The pavlova's origins have long been contested by Kiwis and Aussies, with both camps claiming to have invented the meringue and fruit-topped dessert.

The pavlova post has already spurred some great jabs from both sides.

We're also very curious to know what's in this package. All we know for certain is that it's not the beloved “Australian” rock band Crowded House, as evidenced by this caption.

The two national carriers have a history of throwing punches.

In 2015 Air New Zealand set a wager with Qantas on Twitter ahead of the Rugby World Cup finals, daring them to give their planes an All Blacks makeover if they lose.

A few years on in 2018, Qantas took their airlines' announcement of a joint codeshare agreement as a chance to "clear the air" via Twitter.

It resulted in this.

- This article was published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission