Stricter freedom camping rules aim to stop people toileting in bushes, rivers

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, with Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, explains the changes to freedom camping he would like to see.

Freedom campers could face stricter rules, including tougher requirements for vehicles and new fines for breaches.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said new rules were needed to protect the environment, remove the burden on locals and lift the quality of tourism, as he launched a public consultation in Northland on Friday.

There is a problem with campers toileting in inappropriate places – including on the side of the road, in the bush and in rivers, he said.

VICTORIA ANDREWS/Stuff Freedom campers who are not full self-contained could face more restrictions or be banned outright under the proposed rules. (File photo)

Proposed changes include tighter rules – either for camping vehicles to be certified self-contained, or tougher rules around where freedom camping can take place.

Fines of up to $1000 or vehicle confiscation has been mooted for those who don't play by the rules – up from a $200 fine – with a requirement for rental companies to collect fines.

Nash said a group of visitors were abusing freedom camping rules, and spoiling the experience for responsible campers, while leaving locals to clean up the mess.

He would like to see non-self-contained vans and vehicles banned from camping use, but said the other option was for them to be allowed only in campgrounds and DOC camps.

Nash thought councils – who will be required to police the new rules – would be largely supportive of them.

“In Northland, growing pressure from a surge in freedom camping saw Whangārei ban the practice at coastal sites this summer. Marlborough District Council found 500 vehicles tried to illegally camp over summer. Golden Bay locals say bird nesting sites are threatened by campers. In Queenstown, freedom camping is banned within city limits,” he said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland's Bay of Islands Holiday Park is one example where tourists are encouraged to camp, taking advantage of the facilities and the chance to meet with like-minded travellers.

Nash said backpackers, budget travellers and responsible campers were welcome in New Zealand, but freedom camping must be in the right vehicle and in the right place.

“Freedom camping in self-contained vehicles has a place for Kiwis and international visitors. However, change is needed where vehicles are not self-contained, so communities have more confidence in the system,” he said.

“Improving freedom camping regulations will go a long way to changing campers’ behaviour and protecting Brand New Zealand.

“Abuse of the system threatens the unique and precious qualities that make us such a desirable tourism destination in the first place.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash discuss “horror stories" of people not abiding by freedom camping rules.

The consultation comes as New Zealand prepares to open its border with Australia in a trans-Tasman bubble.

Nash said it was important to set the rules now, before New Zealand fully reopens to international tourists following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Desire to come to New Zealand is at an all-time high, in part thanks to the country's response to Covid-19, he said.

“Changes will also support small business owners who run campgrounds or backpackers’ hostels, who have lost business. Private campgrounds offer sites from around $20 a night. DOC has hundreds of campsites, many of which are free or as low as $6 a night.”

If people cannot afford those costs, Nash questioned if these were wanted in New Zealand.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Councils which have banned freedom camping, such as Marlborough District Council, have faced non-compliance and legal challenges.

Mayors supportive of new freedom camping proposals

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult supported Nash's move to tighten the rules on what constituted a self-contained motor vehicle.

Any vehicle without a toilet in a separate room should go to a camping ground, he said.

In 2019, there was a “mess” in the district with people using the outdoors as a toilet and camping wherever they liked, Boult said.

“We put new rules and bylaws in and it largely addressed the problem," he said.

The Queenstown-Lakes District attracted the second highest number of freedom campers in New Zealand in 2019, with 137,000 camping nights, according to research from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Only the Tasman district was higher with 151,000. Christchurch city was third with 128,000.

The council still struggled to collect the fines imposed, so Boult was pleased with the provision that rental car companies would collect them.

However, people who bought second-hand Subarus and dumped them before leaving New Zealand were more problematic, he said.

The discussion document seeks public feedback on four main proposals, but other ideas to improve the system are also welcome.

The discussion document and details are available online, with consultation closing May 16.