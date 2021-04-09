Trans-Tasman bubble: Western Australia opens its doors to Kiwis

From April 19, New Zealanders will be able to visit Perth without having to quarantine, WA premier confirms.

Western Australia is joining the trans-Tasman bubble, with Kiwis able to visit without having to quarantine.

The Australian state was the only state not included in the bubble announcement made earlier this week.

But on Friday, Western Australia premier Mark McGowan confirmed the state would “treat New Zealand as another jurisdiction” from April 19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the April 19 start date of the long-awaited trans-Tasman bubble on Tuesday.

On Twitter, McGowan said New Zealand was expected to be classified as a ‘very low risk’ jurisdiction by April 19, pending health advice and no further outbreaks.

“Under that classification, travellers from New Zealand will be able to undertake quarantine free travel to Western Australia, however arrivals will still require a G2G Pass, and to undergo the usual health screenings at the airport if required,” he said.

Auckland International Airport has split its international terminal in two to enable safe quarantine-free travel.

According to the WA Government website, a G2G Pass is a mandatory registration and declaration online form that needs to be completed before entering the state. Travellers also have to declare where they've been in the 14 days before entering, and whether they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

In an online post, McGowan said this was an encouraging step forward for Western Australia and the nation, taken with the same care and caution that has got Australia to the enviable position it’s currently in.

On Friday, McGowan also announced that from April 19, arrivals from Queensland would no longer be required to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival in WA. This is subject to no further community cases.

From this Saturday, capacity limits for certain indoor and outdoor venues with fixed seating will be raised to 100 per cent, including Perth Stadium. But at this stage, a 75 per cent limit will remain for restaurants, clubs and cafés with dedicated seating, as well as the two square metre rule for pubs and nightclubs.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Pack your bags, New Zealanders will soon be able to pop across the ditch to Western Australia.

The two-way travel corridor has been in the works since early on in the pandemic but had previously been put on ice on multiple occasions due to Covid-19 outbreaks in both New Zealand and Australia.