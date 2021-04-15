Gold Coast mayor seeks sister city relationship with Queenstown

Pack your bags, book your flights – the trans-Tasman bubble will be open for business within a matter of weeks.

The Gold Coast's mayor is proposing a new sister city relationship with Queenstown because the hotspots share the agony of a decimated tourism industry.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate said he hoped a sisterly bond would bring mutual benefits to the Gold Coast and Queenstown as they recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had written to Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult with the proposal and planned to follow up by visiting in person, possibly in August.

“I have always believed that friendships are forged face to face, and we have that opportunity now that our travel bubble is expanding.”

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate wants like to discuss a sister city proposal with Queenstown during the ski season.

Tate said he loved Queenstown.

“I’ve actually kissed the ground there several times, albeit when I’ve gone face first on the ski slopes.”

Boult could not be contacted for comment but earlier told ABC he was interested in discussing the possibility.

“It would be interesting to look at the similarities and the make-up of our economy, what we are both looking for, how we see growth, what's happening with the environment.”

Tate said the relationship with Queenstown could include economic agreements in aviation, tourism and sport.

“I won’t mention rugby of course but netball, hockey and cricket certainly bring out the best in us,” he said.

If it proceeded, Queenstown could be added to a list of 10 Gold Coast sister cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Taipei, Noumea, Dubai, and Chengdu.

ISTOCK The Gold Coast is very different to Queenstown, but the cities share the pain of a decimated tourism industry.

Tate had signed another four partnership agreements with cities in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Queenstown had sister city relationships with Aspen in the United States and with Hangzhou in China. It also had a memorandum of understanding with Ulsan City, in South Korea, to work together on tourism and promotion.

According to the ABC report, Jetstar was set to restart its Gold Coast to Queenstown route on July 3 under the new trans-Tasman travel bubble.