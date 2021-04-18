'I’m only going over for cuddles': The long wait for trans-Tasman travel is ending

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

It’s such a small thing, to hold someone close. But impossible across the cold Tasman Sea.

From Monday, a host of travellers, some who missed loved ones, missed funerals, or ached to return home while living with cancer, can fly between Australia and Aotearoa without quarantine. Those travellers have spoken as Fortress New Zealand, secluded from the global pandemic, takes a first step back into the world.

Just being able to reach out and physically touch her daughter, after more than a year of separation, will mean everything to Wellingtonian Andrea Varcoe.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Trans-Tasman travel is finally returning.

With the launch of a two-way safe travel zone, Varcoe is heading to Melbourne this month to see her adult daughter, Luana Tafeamaalii.

“I’m only going over for cuddles, that’s all. I don’t care about anything else, I just want to give her a cuddle.”

Varcoe’s tickets were booked, $750 return, as soon as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement of the two-way travel safe zone.

This has been the longest Varcoe has gone without seeing her daughter. It will be a brief trip of a few days. “Just a catch-up, really. Just to be in each other’s presence, and just be with each other.”

She was not worried about travelling, and if a lockdown happens while Varcoe is in Melbourne then “we’ll deal with it”, she said.

“We take that risk, and we’re fully aware of it, and we’ll manage that. We’re not going over blind, or uneducated or naive about it.”

Since October, Australia has allowed quarantine-free one-way travel from New Zealand. However, people returning had to complete 14 days of managed isolation.

Earlier this month Ardern announced the two-way bubble – warning those going to Australia faced some risk that they would not easily be able to return home.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the advice to the Government that a two-way travel bubble could be launched safely. (File photo)

How risky is it?

Professor Nick Wilson from the University of Otago said a yet-to-be published modelling exercise showed the risk to New Zealand of travellers coming from Australia was “extremely low”. “That risk will [only] decline with improved vaccination coverage.”

If anything, the new two-way travel zone was riskier to Australia, he said.

He was concerned that New Zealand, with “14 border failures since July”, was going to wreck the bubble by its slackness in dealing with red-zone countries (where Covid-19 is out of control).

Australia would tolerate small border failures, “but if they get out of control... that’s going to... threaten the whole travel thing”.

Professor Nick Wilson of the University of Otago. (File photo)

“My impression is the Australian systems are still working better, and that’s because they were so shocked by the large Victoria outbreak.”

Wilson said Australia was allowing five-times fewer arrivals, per capita, to return to the country than New Zealand. “There’s a lot of people complaining about it; 40,000 Australians who want to come home and are in a queue... but we let people in to watch the America’s Cup, and we let in entertainers.”

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and Ardern announced last month that their governments were working towards a two-way quarantine-free travel bubble by May, with no definite date set.

Wilson said he would like to see New Zealand expand green zones to the Pacific Islands, and places like Taiwan, which had successfully applied elimination strategies.

Supplied/Stuff Selina Steele is coming back from Perth to visit her family.

The green, green zone of home

Just coming home to the first dual green zone couldn't come soon enough for Perth resident Selina Steele.

SteeIe was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in July last year and had surgery and radiotherapy with little to no support.

"It was a bloody tough time. So getting back to New Zealand can’t come soon enough. Both my parents are getting older, 80 and 75, but thankfully healthy. Plus all my siblings and nieces and nephews all live in New Zealand, too. I only have my two teenage sons in Perth and no other whānau."

Steele said she was over the moon when Ardern announced the travel bubble: it finally gave her the belief that she'd see her parents again.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the two-way safe travel zone with Australia in April. (File photo)

“Over the previous 14 months that hope was seriously gone, and I was so jaded about Covid too.”

She has lived in Australia since 1994, but moved to Perth in 2004. During lockdown, the biggest challenges were trying to buy basic food supplies due to panic-buying.

“I spent a lot on UberEats. We weren’t allowed to see friends or family nor leave Perth metro for 12 weeks. Those coupled with watching New Zealand in lockdown, and friends getting sick with Covid-19 in Melbourne definitely took a toll on my mental health.”

Steele worked as a social worker in child protection and youth homelessness and had to work during lockdown. She worked a minimum of 50 hours a week while her son's schooling was online for eight weeks.

Steele, originally from Ōtaki, north of Wellington, will fly back to New Zealand from Perth on May 7.

Stuff Kate Shuttleworth was ecstatic to be able to fly home and see friends and family from Australia without quarantine. (File photo)

Good news on the road from Adelaide

Kate Shuttleworth has lived in Melbourne since the end of 2018 and was “ecstatic" when she heard the news of two-way travel crackle through the radio while on her way home from an Easter break in Adelaide.

The 39-year-old hasn't seen her family since the end of 2019 and will be flying to New Zealand on May 21.

Shuttleworth missed her grandfather's funeral in January, and while it was hard she said there were “so many others” in the same position as her.

Living in lockdown in Melbourne was “incredibly” difficult.

“It was pretty awful living under curfew, we couldn't go out after 8pm at one point, and we could only go out and exercise for an hour a day. It was quite isolating, and it really made me miss my family in New Zealand.”

Shuttleworth will spend two weeks in New Zealand - she booked her tickets home a week after the announcement.

“My work has been incredible, and they're allowing me to keep working from New Zealand while I'm home.”

Counting down the days in Wellington, Varcoe is preparing for her trip on April 30, which will include re-celebrating the 50th birthday she missed marking with her daughter.

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images New Zealanders will be able to visit Perth in Western Australia once the travel bubble opens. (File photo)

She said it would be “awesome” just to get out of the country again. She had been a regular traveller to Australia – at least twice a year – and Pacific Islands before Covid-19 arrived.

Facetime wasn’t cutting it any more for Varcoe, after more than a year of separation from Tafeamaalii.

And now, with the bubble in place, this was only the beginning of their reconnection.

“For both of us, if anything happens either way, we can jump on a plane now and go, which is massively awesome.”

Auckland International Airport has split its international terminal in two to enable safe quarantine-free travel.

How will it work?

Ardern, announcing the bubble, said just as we have alert level settings for managing cases in New Zealand, we would now have a framework for managing New Zealanders in the event of an outbreak in Australia. This involves three possible scenarios: “continue, pause, suspend,” Ardern said.

A 'traffic light’ system would be established for the bubble with more restrictions in the case of an outbreak in an Australian state.

The norm would be a green light, with the presumption being that Covid-19 is not present in the community.

Airports would have a ‘green zone’ - away from any flights from elsewhere, and the flights will be crewed by staff who have not flown on any high-risk routes. Masks will be required to be worn on flights.