Trans-Tasman bubble: Aussie travellers visiting loved ones rather than attractions

South Island businesses, like those at Christchurch's Riverside Market, are yet to experience a boost from the trans-Tasman travel bubble, but the local school holidays have given them a lift.

Australian travellers have been trickling into the South Island during the first week of the trans-Tasman bubble, but most are visiting family and friends rather than boosting local businesses and tourism operators.

ChristchurchNZ destination and attraction general manager Loren Heaphy said there had been a “significant” spike in web traffic from Aussies interested in Canterbury attractions, but most Australians coming into the country so far were visiting loved ones.

Google trends data showed searches for “Christchurch flights” originating from Australia increased from 9 per cent of pre Covid-19 levels in the week before the bubble announcement to 51 per cent when the bubble opened last Monday – with Queensland leading the way.

Agoda search data also showed strong levels of inquiries, with an 850 per cent increase in searches by Australians looking for accommodation in New Zealand following the bubble announcement on April 6.

Heaphy said hotels and hospitality venues had been the main benefactors during the first week of trans-Tasman travel, but ChristchurchNZ expected attraction operators would experience increased interest in the coming months, particularly when the Australian school holidays began in early July.

TRENZ's national tourism hui in Christchurch in early May would also prove significant as it would provide an opportunity to showcase Christchurch, while also filling up hospitality and hotel venues, she said.

“Generally it’s a good news story across the board.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Rosanna Winkelman says she has not seen any Australian tourists in the central Christchurch shop she manages on weekends.

The bubble had not resulted in a boost for all businesses yet though.

Rosanna Winkelman, the weekend manager of Shopology in central Christchurch, said she had not noticed any increase in the number of shoppers during the first weekend of the bubble.

“I haven't had any Australians that I can think of that have come in,” she said.

Garden City Helicopters Aviation group marketing manager Caroline Blanchfield said they had not had any increased interest in their heli-tourist packages since the bubble opened.

“The first wave of travellers are mainly visiting friends and family or business travellers.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Garden City Helicopters marketing manager Caroline Blanchfield says Australians are still hesitant to make holiday plans.

She believed Australians were still hesitant to make holiday plans as they feared they might get stuck on the wrong side of the Tasman.

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Western Australia was put on hold for three days from 4am Saturday (NZ time) due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Perth.

The Ministry of Health said the situation had not changed as of Sunday afternoon, and anyone who had booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the next few days should contact their airline to check what they needed to do.

Dolphin Encounter Kaikōura general manager Dennis Buurman said bookings had increased, but he believed that was in part due to the New Zealand school holidays.

They’d had “a couple” of Australian families on holiday, one of which came the first day the bubble opened.

Supplied Dolpin Encounter Kaikōura general manager Dennis Buurman says only a couple of Australian families have gone dolphin spotting since the trans-Tasman travel bubble opened a week ago.

“There remains a hesitancy about travel plans for those just wanting to visit as tourists, against those visiting family. Given time and no serious Covid outbreaks we should see travel between New Zealand and Australia strengthen.”

Whale Watch Kaikōura marketing and sales manager Lisa Bond said their first Australian guests came on Sunday but overall Aussie numbers were light.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF ChristchurchNZ destination and attraction general manager Loren Heaphy says Australian holidaymakers are coming but last week’s travellers were mainly visiting loved ones.

Since the bubble opened, the popular attraction had experienced an 82.7 per cent increase in visits to its website from would-be Australian travellers. New South Wales made up 35 per cent of the traffic, Victoria 27 per cent and Queensland 14 per cent, she said.

Elsewhere, tourist attractions were also reporting a slow start to the bubble.

Fox Glacier Guiding chief executive Rob Jewell said he had guided the first Australians on glacier trips last week.

“We have had some Australians trickling through and with the [New Zealand] school holidays, the town is noticeably busier. Hopefully it’s the start of many more to come.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF There were emotional scenes at Christchurch Airport as families separated by the ditch were finally reunited following the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

Shaun Kelly, owner of Queenstown’s Kawarau Jet, said last week had been busy mostly due to the New Zealand school holidays, but a few Australian visitors had come through.

He was surprised to see a lot of conference and incentive bookings being made.

“As soon as the bubble was announced they started booking – even New Zealand companies for some reason.”

He expected to see more Australians in New Zealand as winter approached.

The company had retained 90 per cent of its staff while New Zealand's borders were closed and was now advertising for additional administration staff.

Additional reporting by Joanne Naish and Debbie Jamieson