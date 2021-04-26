This is now the world's busiest airport

After 22 years at the top, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson’s reign as the world’s busiest airport is over.

According to stats from the Airports Council International (ACI) World, the US hub has been overtaken by Guangzhou Bai Yun Airport in China.

It has vaulted from the 11th busiest airport in 2019 to the top, despite a more than 40 per cent drop in passenger traffic last year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guangzhou welcomed 43.8 million passengers in 2020 while Atlanta slipped to second with 42.9 million, a drop of 61 per cent year-on-year.

123RF Guangzhou was the 11th busiest in 2019.

Overall, passenger traffic at the world’s airports fell by 64.6 per cent last year.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira says the data “reveals the challenge airports continue to face”.

“The findings show that the impact remains uneven with different regions experiencing different challenges and requiring different policy decisions and support from governments to lay the foundation for recovery,” said de Oliveira.

“With some positive signs of recovery, especially in countries with high rates of vaccination, a sustained global recovery will only be realised with an escalation of vaccination campaigns, the continued development of digital health passes, and coordinated and cohesive policy support from governments.”

Seven Chinese and three US airports fill out the top 10.

The data also showed that air cargo didn’t suffer as badly during the pandemic, with volumes dropping by just under 9 per cent.

World’s busiest airports in 2020: