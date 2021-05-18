Cook Islands bubble: First quarantine-free flight to depart Auckland for Rarotonga

The first international tourists in more than a year will arrive on Rarotonga on Tuesday.

The first flight in the long-awaited New Zealand-Cook Islands travel bubble will depart Auckland on Tuesday morning as Rarotonga prepares to welcome its first international tourists in 15 months.

The sold-out Air New Zealand flight NZ940 will have 214 passengers on board, and will leave at 8.55am. It lands in Rarotonga at 2.30pm May 17, Cook Islands Time.

It’s the first Pacific travel bubble for New Zealand, and the first travel bubble for the Cook Islands after more than a year of border closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cook Islands is one of only 14 countries in the world, and nine in the Pacific, to remain virus-free.

The travel bubble is an extension to a one-way travel bubble which began in January, allowing Cook Islanders to enter New Zealand without the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The two-way travel bubble will allow visitors to move freely between both countries.

The arrangement was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the beginning of May.

She said the green travel zone would allow for family reunions and provide a boost to the tourism industry in the Cooks.

In an earlier interview, Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, said the travel bubble was anticipated to revive its struggling economy which is heavily reliant on tourism.

Who can fly to the Cook Islands?

People who have been in New Zealand for a full 14 days prior to departing for the Cook Islands are eligible to travel quarantine-free.

Travellers must not have tested positive for Covid-19 in the 14 days prior to departure or be awaiting results.

If they have tested positive, written advice from a health practitioner confirming they are no longer infectious must be presented.

Normal immigration rules apply for travel to the Cook Islands. Travellers are allowed to stay for up to 31 days and must have evidence of a return ticket.

Temporary visa holders in New Zealand can travel to the Cooks so long as they meet all immigration requirements and can return to New Zealand.

In the event of any Covid infections in New Zealand, there are three phases of the bubble: Continue, pause and suspend.

In the ‘continue’ phase, quarantine-free travel operates as planned as there is a low risk of transmission.

If cases emerge with an unknown source but a likely link to the border, short-term lockdowns may be imposed in affected areas, and flights to and from the Cooks will be paused.

Travellers may be asked to get a pre-departure test, to self-isolate, or even go into managed isolation on arrival. From here, the situation may quickly escalate to the next phase, suspension.

Flights will be suspended if there’s a confirmed case with an unknown source, prompting a nationwide lockdown in either country.

Flights will be stopped for an extended period, but people needing to return to New Zealand or the Cook Islands will be managed to minimise the risk of spread.

Unlike the Australian arrangement, travellers flying out of New Zealand under the bubble won’t be stranded. Ardern has previously explained they would be helped home.

For now, Air New Zealand will operate two to three flights a week but will increase from July, with daily flights to the islands.

Fares vary in price from around $270 to $620 one-way.