Covid-19: Kiwi stuck in Melbourne can't get home to see terminally ill mum

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said they are keeping a close eye on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Melbourne.

A Kiwi living in Melbourne is desperate to get home and see his terminally ill mum, but can’t due to the travel bubble suspension.

Australia's state of Victoria has entered a seven-day lockdown after a community outbreak of Covid-19.

New Zealander Luke Smythe, who lives in Melbourne, had a flight to Auckland booked for early next week to see his mum with terminal cancer.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Flights out of Melbourne are cancelled amid a community outbreak of Covid-19.

“I don’t really know what to do now,” Smythe said. “It’s hard to get anyone on the phone to speak about my options.”

Smythe said he doesn’t know how much time he has left to see his mum, and just wants to be able to get to New Zealand quickly.

“I called MIQ and asked if it would be possible for me to fly home in the next couple of days and go into a managed isolation facility, but I was told that wasn’t possible.

“It doesn't make any sense. My sister who lives in Canada has flown into New Zealand and is in MIQ, but I'm not allowed to do the same thing from Australia.”

The flight Smythe had hoped to take has now been cancelled, he said, and there are no flights he can book during the lockdown period.

“I’m feeling disappointed, frustrated and upset by the situation. The government should have foreseen this being an issue and allowed some MIQ spaces for people in Melbourne.”

Lino Pasina is also stuck in Melbourne after flying over last week to visit family.

Pasina, who lives in Auckland with his wife and children, travelled to Australia without them and said she was finding it hard to be separated.

“I’ve been off work for the last month due to an injury, so I decided it would be a good chance to go over to Melbourne and see my son and some other family members.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Staff wearing PPE are seen amongst massive queues at a pop-up Covid-19 test site in Melbourne.

Pasina was due to go home on Wednesday, but his flight was cancelled due to the bubble suspension.

“It’s all a bit confusing, and I can’t seem to speak with anyone who can advise me on what to do in regard to getting home.

“I don’t know what to do. I really miss my family and need to get back to work in Auckland.”

If the lockdown does end in a week, Pasina said it wouldn't be too bad, but he is afraid it will drag on.

An MIQ spokeswoman said the introduction of quarantine-free travel saw ‘green’ flights and ‘red’ flights introduced, each managed in different areas of the airport.

“When quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia began, airlines stopped operating red flights between Australia and New Zealand,” the spokeswoman said.

“This meant no travellers were required to get vouchers as they did not need to go into an MIQ facility upon arrival in New Zealand.

“While quarantine-free travel is paused, there will be no flights arriving into New Zealand from the affected state.”

The spokeswoman said people would need to stay at their current location and follow instructions of state officials.