Tense Whale Trail talks reveal residents 'petrified' of hitting cyclists

Tuamarina residents use the road verge to slow down while turning off the highway and into driveways.

The team behind a 210-kilometre cycleway has promised better conversations with the Tuamarina township it hopes to cut a course through.

The Whale Trail aims to connect existing tracks between Picton and Kaikōura, but there are several areas that need new tracks forged, including the township of Tuamarina, halfway between Picton and Blenheim.

Supplied The proposed Whale Trail, in red, uses the stopbank behind properties in Tuamarina before joining SH1 at the memorial hall. The other option, sticking to the stopbank, in orange, needed landowners on board.

The Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust says there were only a couple of options for passing through the town, with the highway, railway, river and flood risk to juggle, but highwayside residents have petitioned against the proposed path past their driveways out of safety concerns.

Residents and landowners aired their concerns at a heated meeting with the trust at the Tuamarina-Waikakaho Memorial Hall on Monday night, attended by about 50 people.

Several residents said they were “petrified” they could hit a cyclist while trying to turn off State Highway 1 into their driveways.

Some of them used the road verge, where the cycleway was pencilled to go, to leave the highway and slow down before entering their driveways.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Tuamarina and Waikakaho residents are worried about safety and privacy if a new cycleway goes past their homes.

There was also limited visibility due to bends in either direction, making it hard to leave driveways with traffic passing at speed.

Whale Trail project manager Vicki Nalder said the highwayside sections would need Waka Kotahi NZTA approval, and the organisation would not sign off anything unsafe given health and safety obligations.

Signs and careful design would ensure cyclists were slowed down and forced to give way to vehicles using driveways, she said.

Some residents were worried cyclists would enter their properties, pitch tents on the riverside, or litter.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Residents, from left, Hugh Emslie, Millie Dwyer, Kari Robinson and Tim Dwyer want a rethink of the route the Whale Trail is expected to take through Tuamarina.

Trust chairman Luke van Velthooven said he had spoken with people behind similar cycleways, and they had not encountered such issues.

“Cyclists don’t tend to be freedom campers ... the Great Rides only report benefits for the communities they’re in. People don’t go on cycleways to abuse the community they’re passing through.”

The trail would have signs, and regular management of rubbish bins and public toilets to discourage adverse behaviour, he said.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Marlborough Kaikōura Trail Trust chairman Luke van Velthooven speaks about the “ambitious” project.

Margaretha Hockey said she did not want 150-odd cyclists a day passing behind her house on the stopbank.

“We’ve got fruit trees, people will be jumping the fence to get them, and we’re not putting a dirty great fence up either,” Hockey said. “What’s it going to do to the value of our houses?

“Why can’t you go on the other side by Fonterra instead? There are no driveways and all that space, and then you’d be on the same side as the bridge to go into town.”

Nalder said flooding issues and three large property owners on the west side of the river were insurmountable, and there was not enough room on the east side of the highway due to the rail corridor. An overpass or underpass would likely be too costly, she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Tuamarina River stopbank at the back of Tim Dwyer’s property.

Ngāti Toa Te Tauihu general manager Johnny Joseph attended, representing Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira which owned a Pioneer Place property. The proposed cycleway would cross Pioneer Place. The area had historical significance as the site of the Wairau Affray, where Nelson colonists clashed with Te Rauparaha and Ngāti Toa in 1843.

Joseph said he was surprised by the lack of consultation, but was hopeful the meeting was the start of improved communication between the parties involved.

Van Velthooven said while the trail would draw tourists, it was also for locals and Kiwis, and would create dozens of jobs. Early research found Marlborough lacked family-friendly cycle trails.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Regional Economic Development under-secretary Fletcher Tabuteau announces $53m in funding for Marlborough projects. (Video first published July 2020)

“It’s an ambitious project ... and there are absolutely challenges along the way,” van Velthooven said.

“I’m excited about it, I wouldn’t throw my voluntary time into it if I didn’t think it was a really great project.”

The trust’s partnerships and communications manager Anna Houkamau​ said the team had been reluctant to declare too much until consultation with landowners was complete, but perhaps that had led to confusion and concerns. The trust had only recently gained access to the $18 million grant from the Government’s post-Covid “shovel ready” fund, announced last July.

Tuamarina and Waikakaho Residents and Ratepayers Association secretary treasurer Sue Gill said the association would be well-placed to share information from the trust.

Van Velthooven said the trust had noted the issues raised, and resolved to review any alternatives presented by the community, prioritise safety and privacy during the design process, and communicate developments via the residents’ association, including safety advice from authorities as it became available.