Passenger from Sydney says Covid-19 precautions were ignored

The first post Covid-19 Air New Zealand flight from Australia touched down at Wellington International Airport in April.

A passenger on a flight from Sydney to Wellington says she is not surprised by the capital’s Covid-19 scare following the relaxed practices she witnessed on her travels.

Former New Zealander Karen Smeed flew 24 hours after the man who visited many sites in Wellington at the weekend before returning a positive Covid-19 test when back to Sydney.

She said there were people on her flight who did not wear masks, and did not appear to be pulled up for it, and there were no health checks for passengers arriving in Wellington.

Smeed said she had been careful to make sure she did everything right on her journey and did her best to reduce any risks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF No new Covid-19 cases were reported in the community or MIQ on Thursday.

She had driven from her home in Bathhurst into Sydney, where she left her car and got friends to drive her to the airport as she did not want to risk travelling on public transport.

One of her main concerns was about people not wearing masks.

“There are signs everywhere that masks are mandatory.

“We were waiting in the lounge, and there was a whole family without them. I thought at least they would have them on the plane. There were announcements, and they still didn’t have them, and they walked the length of the plane.”

Smeed did not have to have a Covid-19 test before travelling, but expected there would be a health check on arrival in Wellington, which is what had happened when she came to New Zealand in October.

There was none.

“I was a bit surprised.”

All she was asked was whether she had been in Melbourne, which was odd.

“That was almost all over there by then. It was Sydney that was the hot spot.

“I just did not feel it was right.

“I felt that the community should know why and how this has happened.”

ROSS GIBLIN Covid testing is underway at a pop-up testing station at Hataitai Park as Wellington moves to alert level 2.

Smeed came to New Zealand to visit a relative in Whanganui who is unwell. She had not made bookings for her return to Sydney, and was not worried about the temporary travel ban.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said the airline strongly encouraged passengers to wear face masks and almost everyone did.

However, its crew were not expected or required by the Ministry of Health to enforce passenger compliance.

The small number of passengers unable to wear a mask for health or wellbeing reasons did not have to provide evidence.

People who refused to wear a mask, for reasons other than health or wellbeing, could be dealt with under Air New Zealand’s conditions of carriage.

To date only around seven passengers had been ordered off a plane for refusing to wear a mask.