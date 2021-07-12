Covid-19: Strict border controls, MIQ won't be 'forever scenario', Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the country's response to Covid-19 at the border won't always revolve around managed isolation and quarantine.

The stringent border controls forcing the majority of international arrivals into managed isolation won’t be the country’s “forever scenario”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ says. But it’s likely international travel will be changed permanently by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not always have a scenario where every single person entering New Zealand will go into 14 days of managed isolation, the question is when does that lift and what is it replaced by,” Ardern told TVNZ’s Breakfast on Monday.

“My goal is to get freer movement at the border, but to do that in a way that still preserves our position and I think we can do both.”

Ardern said a group of public health experts, led by University of Otago epidemiologist Professor David Skegg​, were looking at potential future borders measures, how they would work with the country’s vaccination programme, and what permanent fixtures, such as testing, could be rolled out. She said the advice received by the group would be shared publicly.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Managed isolation and quarantine wouldn’t always be part of the country’s border controls.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Kiwis stranded in Sydney anxiously wait to come home

* Sydney records first Covid-19 death in 10 months as cases surge

* Covid-19: MIQ and pre-departure arrangements criticised

* Pfizer expected to brief US officials on the need for a Covid-19 booster shot



Speaking to The AM Show, Ardern said the timing of changes would be dependent on widespread vaccinations, but she couldn’t put a date on when changes might be enacted or how much vaccine coverage would be required before changes were considered.

She did say, however, that changes wouldn’t require 100 per cent of the population to be vaccinated.

“There are ways that we can make changes as we go.”

In regard to the future of international travel, Ardern said Skegg noted it would likely change forever, much like it changed following the September 11 attacks in the United States two decades ago.

“After 9/11 our borders changed forever, and our borders are likely to change quite permanently as a result of Covid-19, but it will not be the same as it is today.”

“We’ll see those measures change.”

Ardern said the Government began talking about the country's Covid-19 exit strategy before the Budget was released earlier in the year. Elements of the initial conversations, however, were likely outdated, representing the changing nature of the virus and the emerging variants.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern didn’t anticipate managed isolation and quarantine being a mainstay of the country’s Covid-19 border controls.

UK taking a ‘very different’ approach

Exactly what the border would look like was still being discussed, but it wouldn’t be like the exit plan the United Kingdom recently announced.

The UK made the decision to remove restrictions and accept living with Covid-19 from July 19. They were potentially anticipating recording thousands of new cases daily, Ardern said.

The prime minister said this was a “very different strategy to us”.

Australia’s plan, on the other hand, shared similarities with New Zealand’s approach. Their plan was to reduce international arrivals to around four times less than New Zealand arrivals entering into managed isolation.

Ardern said every step of New Zealand’s Covid-19 response had involved learnings from other countries, which were to our benefit.

Relationship with Australia evolving

Regarding the situation in Australia, Ardern explained they always indicated changes would be made as the Covid-19 situation evolved across the Tasman.

The Government recently announced special return mercy flights for those stuck in New South Wales. Travellers on these flights would enter into managed isolation on arrival.

Ardern clarified that the 1000 rooms available in the next 14 days weren’t being prioritised for returnees from Australia over other international arrivals, as these rooms were already set aside for contingencies.

“Those who are coming back from New South Wales will not be competing with others who are from overseas trying to book rooms,” Ardern clarified on Breakfast.

Getty Images Kiwis stranded in New South Wales would be put into managed isolation after travelling on special mercy flights beginning Tuesday.

There was a difference between these travellers and those trying to book a spot from elsewhere in the world, she said.

“If you’re a New Zealander and you’ve gone to a country and made the deliberate decision to travel to a country that requires [MIQ] on the way back, you know that.

“The people who went to Sydney did not go there knowing they’d have to go into [MIQ] on the way back.”

Ardern said the process of bringing everyone home would take time, it wouldn’t be instant.

The first special return flights would take off on Tuesday, slowly bringing home the thousands of Kiwis stranded in the affected state.