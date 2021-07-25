'Sweet spot' tourism campaign leaves sour taste after racist abuse from locals

The little slice of Mars hidden in the Waitaki district.

It was meant to promote the natural beauty and historic treasures found in a South Island district, but a quirky online advertising campaign may be cut short after prompting racist and xenophobic abuse.

A trailer and five short videos, which feature mayor Gary Kircher and TV comedian Tom Sainsbury, were made by Tourism Waitaki for less than $17,000.

Waitaki straddles Canterbury and Otago regions, and the aim was to create a fun storyline highlighting the area’s culture, wildlife and geological marvels, such as Elephant Rocks and Moeraki Boulders.

Various characters, including a time-travelling scientist and a young detective, embark on a journey to find “the Sweet Spot of New Zealand”.

Although the makers promise the adventure will “be continued”, there are now doubts over future episodes after online criticisms descended into racist and xenophobic attacks.

It is thought some comments were aimed at, or referred to, individuals in Tourism Waitaki, which is made up of seven members.

Tourism Waitaki Comedian Tom Sainsbury plays an adventurer who travels to Waitaki in a "steam-powered submarine”.

“We accept people will have differing views on the awareness campaign and the freedom to express them, but comments directed at staff overstep the mark and deserve to be called out,” said Mike McElhinney, chair of Tourism Waitaki.

“Some keyboard warriors have no compunction putting up a comment which denigrates staff, and this has affected some staff to the point where they are frightened to be out in public.”

Cases had been reported to “the relevant authorities”, he said.

The advertising campaign was launched on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as well as social media sites in China. The videos have so far reached over 2 million viewers, according to Tourism Waitaki.

Tourism Waitaki One of the many historic building in Ōamaru, in Waitaki District.

Kircher features in episode one and is seen in his office at Waitaki District Council, in Ōamaru.

He then enjoys a glass of local wine before producing a plate of lollies from his desk drawer.

“It's very easy to find wonderful videos of most districts in New Zealand, many of us have great scenery and interesting places to visit,” he told Stuff.

“What Tourism Waitaki were after was to actually create something that was a bit quirky that stuck in people's minds and stood out from the pack.”

The concept was “really good”, he said, but they were probably let down because of the overall budget.

“One or two of the videos just didn't come across well.

Tourism Waitaki Episode three features a time-travelling scientist and highlights the area's steampunk culture.

“It should have been carried out better than it was, and it's caused a fair bit of backlash.”

Kircher said he had not seen the worst of the comments on social media.

“But there's certainly a lot (who) just don't like how they portray the Waitaki District, and that's understandable.”

The district was “increasingly multicultural”, with a significant Pasifika population, as well as many Filipino and Indian migrants, he said.

“A lot of people appreciate that they bring not just their ability to help us with the jobs, but also their cultures, which is something we celebrate,” he said.

“You will always get idiots who are xenophobic, there's no place for them, but unfortunately they exist in communities around New Zealand.”