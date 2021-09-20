November and December MIQ spots gone in 67 minutes, thousands miss out

RNZ's The Detail podcast sheds light on the Managed Isolation and Quarantine booking system which is overwhelmed daily by thousands of New Zealanders trying for a highly contested space. (First published July 2021)

Hotly-contested MIQ spots for November and December have sold out as 26,000 or more New Zealanders abroad fought for just 3000 spots to return to the country.

At 9am on Monday, 3000 New Zealand managed isolation and quarantine spaces opened for people wanting to get home in the months leading up to Christmas. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) “virtual lobby” opened at 8am, but the room allocations did not start until 9am.

“This is not a first-in, first-served model,” MIQ joint head Megan Main said.

“It doesn’t matter when people arrive in the lobby in that one-hour period, everyone has an equal chance of getting through to try to secure a room.

Getty Images Three thousand managed isolation and quarantine spots opened up on Monday morning.

“Once the room release starts, all of the people in the lobby will be automatically moved into a queue – this will be randomised, removing the need to be the fastest.”

MBIE could not say on Monday morning how many people had logged in around the world. Stuff has heard from two people, who are 23,000 and 25,000 in the queue. An MBIE statement said the system was running “smoothly”.

Nelson mother Diane Chandler hasn’t seen her son since he returned from San Diego, where he is a student, at Christmas 2019. As he tried for an MIQ spot on Monday morning, he found himself at 22,846 in the queue.

Supplied/Stuff The listed waiting line for Ali Watt of Wellington.

“I haven’t seen my son for a long time – I don’t see any hope," Diane Chandler said.

“I don’t want Christmas this year.”

One would-be returnee said he was 26,362 in the queue at 9.29am.

In Wellington, Ali Watt was trying to secure a spot for her nephew, Jason Potter, to return from the United Kingdom to see family – including his sister’s two-month-old baby for the first time. She was 16,705th in the queue when she first logged on. Ninety minutes later, she was at 16,704.

Supplied Tekla Kridle, from Christchurch, was not optimistic of being able to get an MIQ spot and flight home.

“There’s absolutely no way we will get a spot,” she said. She was told that all spots for November and December had gone by 10.07am.

For Christchurch woman Tekla Kridle, stuck in Perth in Australia, there were two big question marks as she waited in the virtual lobby ahead of the 9am allocation: First, whether she would defy the odds and get an MIQ spot and, then, whether she would be able to get a plane ticket.

She was trying to book flights back home, but they were “all pretty booked up” since she last checked – presumably by people who had booked flights in the hope she would be able to get an MIQ spot.

“I don’t know if I rate [my chances] that highly,” she said.