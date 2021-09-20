Air New Zealand's Australian quarantine flights sell out in three minutes

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announces the suspension of green flights with Australia will be extended for a further 8 weeks.

Air New Zealand’s Australian quarantine flights have sold out in just three minutes on Monday morning.

Multiple emails to Stuff from would-be travellers have said that the ticket allocation, which went live at 10am, showed all seats were sold out in about “30 seconds”, according to one frustrated customer.

Australia’s hotel quarantine system is different to New Zealand’s in that travellers are allocated their place on arrival, instead of having to secure a spot when booking travel. To manage capacity, the Australian Government has a cap on the number of passengers who can arrive from overseas, with airlines receiving an allocation of passenger numbers.

One traveller, who wanted to remain anonymous, said their partner needed to get to Brisbane as a “specialist essential worker at the hospital there”.

“We have had people in Australia trying to lobby the government there. We then tried to get a flight today in the release at 10am but they all sold out in less than 30 seconds.

“Air NZ previously let her book a flight in October only to cancel it a couple of days ago.

“This isn’t for a holiday, it’s for a critical essential role. We are now at a loss how she will get there.”

Another customer called Kieran told Stuff he logged on at 10am and managed to enter his details but “before we completed them (within two minutes) a notification came up saying the seats were unavailable. Tried to rebook on a different day and quickly everything became unavailable”.

“I’m not sure how this is possible, either like the previous MIQ slots there were bots booking these, very limited amount available or the sheer demand means there are a significant amount of people still stuck in New Zealand.

“I believe Air New Zealand didn’t specify how many seats were available and these flights ran until end of October, so there is no indication if there will be more available before then.”

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that the airline understands the frustrations of customers.

“We were allocated a very limited number of managed isolation spaces to return customers home to Australia. The small number of flights that match this allocation went on sale at 10am this morning and sold out in around three minutes,” said Geraghty.

“Even though some flights will only have limited people onboard, we are committed to operating these to get people home.

“Our heart goes out to those customers who have missed out. Should we receive additional allocations these will be made available for customers to book online only and not through our contact centre. There will not be a waitlist, and we recommend that customers continue to check our website for updates.

“We take the responsibility of connecting people seriously and will continue to operate flights as long as MIQ spaces are provided by the Australian Government. Our teams have worked tirelessly to get these managed return flights up and running so we can reconnect customers with their loved ones, and we're committed to doing everything we can to get them home as safely and quickly as possible.”

Last week, it was confirmed that the trans-Tasman bubble would remain closed for at least two more months as problems with the Delta variant continue on both sides of the Tasman.

In July, the Government suspended quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand for an initial period of two months as New South Wales and other states struggled to contain their Delta outbreaks.

Since then, the situation has continued to worsen, with a major outbreak that originated in Sydney also affecting Auckland.

It’s been a frustrating day for a lot of travellers hoping to get into New Zealand for Christmas.

Hotly-contested MIQ spots for November and December sold out as 26,000 or more New Zealanders abroad fought for just 3000 spots to return to the country.

At 9am on Monday, 3000 New Zealand managed isolation and quarantine spaces opened for people wanting to get home in the months leading up to Christmas. The new “virtual lobby” opened at 8am, but the room allocations did not start until 9am. However, the MIQ spots were all snapped up in just 67 minutes.

Air New Zealand said it would be operating a limited number of flights to get people back to Aotearoa from Australia over the next eight weeks, but only those who secure a place in MIQ.

Passengers are being asked to wait until they have an MIQ booking before purchasing a flight. Those who are successful will have 48 hours to book tickets after securing a room.