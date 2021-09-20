Covid-19: MIQ booking system a 'joke', leaving family in Melbourne heartbroken, hopeless

At 17,865th in the managed isolation booking queue, Jenny May Wilson’s​ hope of coming back to New Zealand quickly fizzled.

“Totally lost hope – it’s a joke,” she told Stuff.

The new managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) lobby system launched on Monday, with tens of thousands of people around the world vying for the 3000 spots available between now and Christmas. All available rooms in November and December were snatched up in just 67 minutes.

Despite waking up at 4am in Melbourne (6am NZT) in preparation for the lobby opening and release, Jenny May Wilson, like many, missed out.

“One hundred per cent it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “To be honest, I give up.

“I do not believe Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet are looking after the interests of expatriates very well, and her foreign policies and care of New Zealanders abroad need addressing.”

Jenny May Wilson, a secondary teacher, and her husband Brad Wilson, an occupational therapist, both from New Zealand, have lived in Melbourne for 16 years. In that time they made a home, had two kids, a 7-year-old and 6-month-old, and built careers.

Supplied Jenny May and Brad Wilson have lived in Melbourne, Australia, for 16 years. They're now trying to get home to New Zealand, but the limited MIQ capacity is making it near-impossible.

However, in the wake of the pandemic, they were eager to move back home to Cambridge. Jenny May Wilson hasn’t seen her family since 2017, with health needs during her second pregnancy making it challenging to get home.

Her mother, who is unwell and ageing, hasn’t seen her 7-year-old grandson since he was 2, and she is yet to meet the family’s newest addition.

“She is now in full care in a hospital, and I am scared I may not see her.”

The family has been in lockdown in Melbourne for 18 months. The state is now making plans to ease some restrictions once vaccination rates reach 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

Brad Wilson, who worked in one of Melbourne’s Covid wards during the pandemic, has already been offered a job working in the disability sector in Hamilton. Jenny May Wilson said they had the option to apply for an emergency MIQ spot based on his status as a critical health worker, but she had little “faith” in that process either.

“New Zealanders have lost family and not been able to say goodbye. Not one person I know who has tried to get back has been granted compassionate grounds.”

She thought more MIQ capacity should have been brought online to accommodate those trying to get home, and the system should operate on a needs basis, rather than luck.

“The reasons for going home should be looked at.”

She also thought a person’s vaccination status should allow them the opportunity to isolate at home. Jenny May Wilson floated the idea of some travellers getting a pre-departure test, a rapid test on arrival, spending three days in hotel quarantine and then isolating at home for the remaining period.

A home isolation pilot programme is planned for the end of the year.