Covid-19: Mum did 'happy dance' after nabbing coveted MIQ spot for three kids stuck in NSW

Ruth Fulford’s​ three kids will be home for Christmas.

The mother-of-three from Putaruru in South Waikato was among the lucky ones to secure a room in Monday’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) release.

“We can count down the days and we can plan ... I know they’re gonna be home for Christmas.”

Her kids, Ethan​, 18, Lily​, 15, and Denver,​ 12, flew to New South Wales on July 10 to spend three weeks with their dad in Tathra​.

Supplied Ruth Fulford managed to secure an MIQ spot for her three kids (from left) Ethan, Denver and Lily who have been in New South Wales since July.

During their last week there, the bubble closed and all red flights out of the Covid-hit state were sold out. Seeing as they didn’t fit the criteria for emergency allocations, the kids had no chance of coming home.

Ethan and Lily were doing as much school work remotely as they could in the lead up to exams, but it had been difficult. Fulford said the emotional stress tied to them not knowing when they could come home had taken its toll.

“They’re struggling with the fact that they were locked out of their home country and they didn’t know when they were gonna come home.”

If they didn’t secure an MIQ spot today, they would’ve returned to that limbo.

The children’s flights from Sydney had been booked, securing their MIQ voucher, but their route from Tathra​ to Sydney was still up in the air. Fulford said they would either have to drive almost six hours to Sydney, or catch a domestic flight from Merimbula​, the closest airport on the coast. The latter was the preferred option as it was “safer for everybody”, Fulford said.

Fulford’s MIQ booking experience was rather simple. After speaking with MIQ staff on Friday to learn how to log into the system and get ready for Monday’s release, all she had to do was wake up and get into the virtual lobby.

Supplied Ruth Fulford followed the guidance on the MIQ website and used the passport details of her three kids to join the virtual lobby three times.

She was able to register the three kids separately, increasing their chance of getting a better spot in the queue.

The first account was placed 22,857th in the queue, the second 8042nd, while the third was randomly put into 1431st place.

“We were sort of really lucky,” Fulford said.

After waiting around half an hour with the queue automatically refreshing every few minutes, Fulford reached the front of the line and was redirected to the booking site. Their preferred travel date was available, and after a few clicks it was done.

Fulford rang her kids immediately, waking them up to tell them the good news.

“They were so happy, they’re so relieved ... I had a little happy dance.

Fulford said it hadn’t quite sunk in that she was successful in her attempt to get an MIQ spot and that her kids were coming home.

“Knowing how many people there were this morning [shows] just how lucky we are. [We’re] very, very grateful.

“I think I’ll sleep well tonight for the first time in months."

Her three kids would be travelling back on October 17 and heading straight into MIQ. As Ethan is 18, he would act as the guardian for his siblings while in the facility. She hoped to be able to drop a few things off, like an Xbox and snacks, at their MIQ hotel, depending on where they were put up.

Once they were released on October 31, she thought they would have a day or two at home before going back to school where Ethan and Lily would be preparing for their upcoming exams.

“They’re both already talking about spending as much time at the school so they can catch up.”