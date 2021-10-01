Photographing wildlife around the world to capture what it 'used to be like'

Patrick 'Paddy' Ryan, pictured here with a leaf insect on his shirt, had been photogrpahing wildlife and nature for decades.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Ryan is privileged to get a front-row seat to some incredible moments in nature, and while he loves the work he does, he’s building his portfolio for a different reason.

“I feel as if I am chronicling something that is disappearing and I at least want my grandchildren – if I have any – to know what it used to be like.”

Several of his photographer friends felt the same and were busy creating digital archives intended to outlive them.

Ryan, 71, moved from England to Paraparaumu with his parents at the age of 7 and has lived in Fiji, the Channel Islands and now Colorado. He has been photographing and videoing the wild for decades.

His first camera came from a neighbour, an ornithologist, who recognised his love of nature when he was a child.

But his passion didn’t evolve until after high school when he volunteered at Marudi​ Government Secondary School on the Baram River​ in Malaysia. The science teacher in charge of the photographic club taught him how to develop film and print photos.

“Although I knew the science behind the process there was magic in that developing tray. A magic that stays with me even today.”

It would again be several more years before Ryan was able to afford a decent telephoto lens, but his early work was sold to local New Zealand newspapers like The Press in Christchurch, which he said kept him inspired.

“I have been so blessed.”

Ryan pursued his photography and videography passions at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he worked as an affiliate faculty member teaching ecology and invertebrate zoology courses.

Over the years Ryan has watched and captured some incredible moments.

He viewed the sunrise from the top of Mt Kilimanjaro​ in Tanzania, dived with “extraordinary” cichlids in Lake Malawi and giant oceanic manta in Mexico’s Revillagigedo Islands​, and snapped the famed kākāpō called Hoki on Maud Island/Te Pākeka in the Marlborough Sounds.

He had even been chased by a Hooker’s sea lion (New Zealand sea lion) on Enderby Island​ in the Auckland Islands archipelago and been “blitzed” at night by a bioluminescent click beetle in the Fijian rainforest.

Ryan said a career highlight was having his photo of an endemic iguana in Fiji featured on the cover of National Geographic Explorer magazine, a venture that helped pay for a new camera body.

He had also authored and published a number books including Fiji’s Natural Heritage, Wanderings in Central America: Crocs, Pyramids and Super Glue, and The Snorkeller's Guide to the Coral Reef: From the Red Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

One of his treasured emotional highlights was the time he spent underwater with a reef cuttlefish.

“In terms of emotional impact, [the highlight] would have to be having a reef cuttlefish extend an arm and wrap it around my finger as the two of us just admired each other for a good 10 minutes, the cuttle flashing colours all the while.”

The joy of the job came from trying to find subjects in the wild and then trying to convince them he didn’t pose a threat. While the latter rarely happened, Ryan said a troop of capuchin monkeys​ in Costa Rica had once decided he was “okay”, allowing him to photograph them.

The “sheer beauty” of the things he got to photograph was also a perk of the job. “[There’s] the texture and pattern on a sea star, the vibrance of backlit ferns ... I feel so incredibly privileged when it all comes together.”

Ryan said photographing underwater provided “more bang for your buck” with more freedom of movement and subjects being quite forgiving. But on land, there were many “cool critters” to find, which was “immensely satisfying”.

Paddy Ryan/Supplied Paddy Ryan's shot of a great blue heron having a bite to eat.

“I don't really have a preference. As long as I can get a cold beer afterwards – or even a lukewarm one.”

As expected, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted Ryan’s ability to travel and photograph internationally, but he was eager to get back to Fiji to take photos for another edition of his book.

A friend had offered to take him diving in New Zealand, but he couldn’t afford the cost of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) and even questioned whether he would get a spot at all.

Ryan said these were, however, “trivial concerns" compared to the thousands of people getting sick or dying from Covid-19 around the world.