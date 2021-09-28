'I'm not worthy': Single mum of toddler twins opting out of MIQ lottery

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

Nicole Dolamore won't be logging in to the virtual lobby to get back into New Zealand this time around – she doesn't want to take a spot from someone more deserving.

The working single mother of 17-month-old twins Neve and Freddy – born in the height of lockdown 2020 – has virtually no family support in her home near London and is desperate to live back in New Zealand.

But Dolamore says those she sees on a support group for stranded Kiwis need those rare spots in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) more than her.

“People who are dying can't come home. If you can't get home because you are unwell, what the hell is going on?”

New Zealand’s already-restricted borders clamped even-tighter shut when cases of community transmission were detected in Auckland, then Wellington, in August.

Supplied New Zealander Nicole Dolamore gave birth to her twins Neve and Freddy, in the height of Britain's lockdown in April 2020. She would love to bring them home but is unlikely to try tonight's virtual lobby.

The Government last Monday opened a “virtual lobby” for 3205 MIQ rooms for the remainder of the year. At its peak, 31,800 people were logged in, in New Zealand and around the world, vying for those spots. Most missed out.

A second virtual lobby goes live at 6pm, New Zealand time, on Tuesday.

Dolamore’s family are from Gore – Dolamore Park there is named after her relatives – and she was raised in Christchurch. She would love for her children to grow up like she did and go to school in New Zealand.

Supplied People found themselves deep in the queue when they joined last Monday’s virtual lobby.

In addition to not wanting to take an MIQ spot from someone more deserving, the virtual lobby poses logistical problems for her.

She is a teacher in Essex, outside of London, so can't just up and leave the job. She would also have to find someone else to fly with her, as her twins would each need someone to look after them on the plane ride home.

Dolamore has a solution to New Zealand’s shortage of MIQ spots. She believed double-vaccinated people, such as her, could do a couple of days in an MIQ facility then serve the remainder of the isolation period at home.

She would be happy to wear an ankle bracelet – as used to track criminals on home detention – so authorities could tell she was not breaking rules.

But, for now, it is an academic argument as she expects to be hunkering down in Essex for the time being.

“I have food, I have a job, I am safe,” she said.

MIQ joint head Brigadier Rose King on Monday said government authorities acknowledged thousands of people missed out on last Monday’s allocation.

“We understand this is a difficult and frustrating time for many who want to travel; whether that be for business or to return home.”