Cyclist uses GPS to recreate Nirvana cover in Adelaide

Peter Stokes rode for 150kms to draw the Nirvana album cover over Adelaide.

An enthusiastic cyclist in Australia has drawn the iconic Nirvana baby album cover using GPS to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of Nevermind.

Taking to the streets of Adelaide using the Strava cycling app, Pete Stokes rode just over 150km to outline the famous cover.

He drew the baby's face over the CBD and the banknote over the leafy eastern suburbs of Burnside.

Stokes rode for more than eight hours to complete the drawing.

READ MORE:

* Nirvana sued for child pornography by man photographed as a baby on Nevermind cover

* How to turn your daily walk into an adventure

* The rise of GPS doodles



He said the album was released while he was in high school, and he began enjoying the grunge music scene with his friends.

"When it came out it was such a cracker of an album and it still is to this day. I was listening to it on the ride, every track brought back so many great memories."

Stokes lives in the Adelaide hills and rides to work most days.

"Every now and again I will bang out a few designs, smaller ones are 30 to 40 kilometres long, I haven't got over 200 kilometres yet," he told 9News.com.au.

He said his favourite one so far was his drawing of Beethoven, which he did to mark the 205th anniversary of the great composer's birthday.

Stokes also enjoys drawing animals, dinosaurs and dragons. He plans to do more portraits in the future.

As for his technique, he says it's "pretty straight forward".

"I get the images, drop it on a map and trace over it. I try and make it fit roads as best I can and then I go and ride it," he said.

- This article was published on 9News and is republished with permission