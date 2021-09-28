More quarantine flights between Australia and New Zealand announced

Last week, Air New Zealand’s Australian quarantine flights have sold out in just three minutes.

Air New Zealand has announced an extra 31 “red” flights between Australia and Auckland in December for customers wanting to return to Aotearoa before the end of the year.

These flights will sit alongside the current quarantine-free “green” flights available in the MIQ booking system.

The national carrier has green flights available to book from December, as the pause on quarantine-free travel with Australia is set to finish at the end of November. However, Air NZ warns those flights will be cancelled if the quarantine-free travel pause is extended.

”If customers currently booked on a green flight wish to transfer their booking to a red flight, we recommend they go online to put their flight into credit and then use the credit to rebook onto a red service,” the airline said.

STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announces the suspension of green flights with Australia will be extended for a further 8 weeks.

The red flights will sit alongside the green flights in the booking system. Red flight numbers will start with NZ8, the green services will begin with NZ1.

Flights across the Tasman are in hot demand. Last week, Air NZ’s Australian quarantine flights sold out in just three minutes. Earlier this month, 10 flights to Australia put on by Air New Zealand to enable stranded travellers to return home sold out in under two hours.

Frustration has grown to such an extent that some travellers are forking out vast sums of money to charter flights.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is “committed to doing everything we can to get customers back to where they need to be as safely and quickly as possible”.

“We understand this continues to be a very distressing time for people trying to get home. There are plenty of seats available so we are confident that if customers secure an MIQ space they will be able to book onto one of our red flights.”

The trans-Tasman bubble will remain closed for at least two more months as problems with the Delta variant continue on both sides of the Tasman.

In July, the Government suspended quarantine-free travel from Australia to New Zealand for an initial period of two months as New South Wales and other states struggled to contain their Delta outbreaks.

The newly announced red flight services to Auckland are from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. More details at airnewzealand.co.nz/travel-alerts.