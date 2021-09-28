All rooms booked out in latest MIQ offering as thousands queue for right to return to New Zealand

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

All rooms in the latest ballot for managed isolation and quarantine in October, November and December have been filled as thousands of people try to get a place in order to be able to enter New Zealand.

About 27,000 people queued to try to get one of the 3800 rooms that were being offered for managed isolation stays over the next three months.

New-York based Anjori Mitra is one of the lucky few who have secured a spot in December.

But it has come after months of stress and difficulty.

Stuff All places for the December MIQ places were taken in less than an hour.

Mitra’s father died in July. At the time, she was not eligible to return under emergency MIQ provisions because there was no category for close family members who died, she said.

Now she will be able to make it home for her father’s memorial service.

On Tuesday she logged on to the lobby and was placed 517 in the queue. It took about 20 minutes to secure her spot.

“I am relieved and happy to be able to go home by Christmas, but I am still concerned about how difficult it is for the vast majority of people.

“It’s unfortunate that there’s so much a perceptive that people trying to return are doing so for frivolous reasons. It’s often categorised as a holiday, but people are in really difficult situations.

“Their visas have run out, close family members have died, it’s extremely difficult for so many people.”

Mike Moore has been trying to return to the United Kingdom for months, after his brother died in May.

He wants to go to support his family, but can’t until he secures an MIQ spot to return for home to the responsibilities he has here.

As of Tuesday evening, after the booking system opened, he was at 23,697 in the queue.

Moore said people shouldn’t be “put in a lottery like a game show”.

There was a misconception people trying to access MIQ spaces were doing so only from overseas, Moore said.

“There are lots of people who have moved here to work and have been separated from families overseas for weeks and months.

“The Government says the system is for our safety, but people have jobs, people have lives.”

Upon seeing his place in the queue, Moore “felt like he did last time”, the stress of the system was repeating itself.

New Zealand’s borders have been a tough hurdle at the best of times during Covid-19 with spots in MIQ rooms tough to get. They became even harder with tight border restrictions since August, when cases of community transmission were confirmed in Auckland.

Earlier on Tuesday, before this week’s lobby opened, Tracey Hickey waited anxiously in Alesund on the Norwegian coast, hoping she will win the right to get home to the family she hasn't seen in 14 months.

Supplied Tracey Hickey, pictured with her niece, Aliazay Hickey – one of her many New Zealand family members she hasn't seen since July 2020.

Hickey, who works on fishing boats, was in the North Sea for the first virtual lobby. Her niece in Christchurch logged in on her behalf.

“F... bro,” the niece reported. She had found herself 20,857th in the queue.

“I cried, we both cried.”

JARAND K. LÃKELAND/UNSPLASH Alesund, Norway, is Tracey Hickey’s home away from home.

When Hickey left New Zealand for a stint on the fishing boats in July 2020 – a tour she had done many times before and usually required one or two 35-day stints on the boats – she never imagined she would be locked out of her own country. She hasn’t seen her brothers, sisters and many nephews and nieces since.

“The hardest thing about it is the mental anguish. It is that my country won’t allow me to come back.”

She didn’t rate her chances on Tuesday and suspected she would be in Norway for some time yet. In some ways she is lucky: She has money, a double dose of the vaccine, and Norway recently dropped restrictions.

“Norway has looked after me – not New Zealand,” she said.