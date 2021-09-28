'Excited as hell, but bittersweet': Some secure MIQ spots as tens of thousands miss out in second round of virtual lobby

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

A Kiwi in Norway is “excited as hell” she won the right to get home to the family she hasn't seen in 14 months, but says the MIQ system must change.

All rooms in the latest ballot for managed isolation and quarantine in October, November and December were filled in just over two hours as thousands of people tried to get a place to return to New Zealand.

More than 31,000 people queued to try to get one of the 3718 rooms that were being offered for managed isolation stays over the next three months.

Supplied Tracey Hickey, pictured with her niece, Aliazay Hickey – one of many family members she hasn't seen since July 2020.

6231 people from 125 countries were lucky enough to secure a spot.

Tracey Hickey had waited anxiously in Alesund, on the Norwegian Coast, earlier on Tuesday.

But in the second MIQ round she was placed at number 554 in the queue, and with excitement starting to mount, she secured a spot.

“My family were screaming from excitement...you feel like you’ve won the lotto, it’s that sense of I’m going home.”

Stuff All places for the December MIQ places were taken in less than an hour.

But Hickey said it was a bittersweet moment, knowing so many others were unlucky.

“This shouldn’t be about luck...so many people are suffering.”

When Hickey left New Zealand for a stint on the fishing boats in July 2020 – a tour she had done many times before and usually required one or two 35-day stints on the boats – she never imagined she would be locked out of her own country. She hasn’t seen her brothers, sisters and many nephews and nieces since.

JARAND K. LÃKELAND/UNSPLASH Alesund, Norway, is Tracey Hickey’s home away from home.

At the first MIQ ballot last week she found herself at 20,857th in the queue.

“Norway has looked after me – not New Zealand,” she said.

New-York based Anjori Mitra was another one of those lucky to secured a spot in December.

But it has come after months of stress and difficulty.

Mitra’s father died in July. At the time, she was not eligible to return under emergency MIQ provisions because there was no category for close family members who died, she said.

Now she will be able to make it home for her father’s memorial service.