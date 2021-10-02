'Forget it': School holiday visitors won't fill Covid-19 tourism hole

From secluded volcanos to hidden hot springs, here are some incredible lesser-known walks to add to your bucket list.

Tourism operators, hospitality and accommodation providers across the South Island don't expect the school holidays will provide relief to those already facing massive drops in revenue.

With Auckland still in level 3 lockdown and ongoing Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country, attracting the usual upsurge in school holiday traffic is proving unattainable for many.

In the last three months, 27 staff have been made redundant from Queenstown Rees Hotel and $7.5 million paid out in cancellations.

Supplied The Rees Hotel Queenstown chief executive Mark Rose has made 27 staff redundant, just a few months after employing them.

Chief executive Mark Rose​ said he had just employed most of the staff in June when the trans-Tasman bubble was open and bookings were buoyant.

“I never thought there was even a possibility of this happening. It’s been soul-destroying for them and the rest of the team. It’s just horrific.”

He has now reduced his staff levels to about 50 – the smallest number he can retain to operate the five-star hotel.

As for the school holidays starting this weekend – “forget it”, he said.

Aucklanders typically made up 55 per cent of his domestic guests, but were unable to travel while their city remained in level 3.

“I have no expectation of anything before Christmas,” Rose said.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Fiordland Business Association chair Nathan Benfell owns the Shakespeare House bed and breakfast in Te Anau.

Te Anau bed and breakfast Shakespeare House owner Nathan Benfell​ said he had four bookings over the school holidays – a 90 per cent drop on the same period in 2019.

Toni Glover​ of Kinloch Wilderness Retreat, near Glenorchy, was reopening cabins for summer but bookings were down by up to 70 per cent.

“We’re all just basically trying to hold on.”

Encounter Kaikoura co-owner Lynette Buurman​ said the spring school holidays was usually time to celebrate the beginning of the busy season, but business was about 20 per cent of its usual rate this year.​

Supplied Encounter Kaikōura is grateful for any support over the school holidays.

“We’ve got some business coming in for most of the school holidays, which is a bonus. We’re just so grateful for any support.”

In Dunedin, Larnach Castle sales and marketing manager Deborah Price​ said the disappearance of the Auckland market was another blow after the loss of international tourists when the borders closed.

The accommodation business was about 40 per cent down from last year. Normally it was full during school holidays.

“It’s not great. We are trying to be positive,” she said.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Staff at popular Dunedin attraction Larnach Castle are trying to stay positive.

“The only comforting thing is we know that everyone is pretty much in the same position.”

Top 10 Holidays Parks NZ chief executive David Ovendale​ said the October school holidays were traditionally quieter than other school holidays as many people had finances and annual leave balances on their mind in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Still, we would always be looking for a bump,” he said.

The outlook was “sobering” for many, he said.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot​ expected the North Canterbury town would be full the next two weekends.

Supplied Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa manager Graeme Abbot says social distancing requirements means there will be only half the visitors the resort normally has in the school holidays.

However, the number of visitors at the complex would be reduced by about half due to level 2 social distancing requirements.

Entry was only available by pre-booking a slot and some days were already full.

“We will make money over the school holidays but not as much as normal,” he said.

In Christchurch, Ko Tāne director Dave Brennan had not been operating his waka tours on the Avon River since the last lockdown began.

“At level 2 we can only have 10 people, so it’s just not sustainable,” he said.

“We’re focused on December, January, February and March as the key months for us.”

A Christchurch Central City Business Association survey found 80 per cent of the 50 members who responded were negatively affected by the level 2 restrictions and 24 per cent were considering reducing staff numbers.

Nearly 45 per cent described themselves as “very stressed”, chairwoman Annabel Turley​ said.

“We’re busy focusing on this health crisis but not thinking about the mental health crisis this is causing. It’s massive.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Pharmacist Annabel Turley says business owners are stressed about the ongoing Covid restrictions on their operations.

School holidays were not expected to bring any relief, she said.

“We’re more focused on the Bloom Festival (which includes the Addington and Riccarton Races and the A and P Show), which brings people from all over the country, but mainly the South Island, to town.”

The festival mostly happens in mid-November, but the region will need to move to level 1 for it to happen.

Ski areas were also anticipating reduced numbers while Aucklanders could not travel.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the Remarkables ski area near Queenstown and Mt Hutt near Christchurch would remain open throughout the school holidays.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff There is solid local demand for Mt Hutt skifield and great snow conditions.

There was solid demand from Otago and Canterbury locals though, he said.

Wayfare chief experience officer Bridget Legnavsky said only half the normal number of skiers and snowboarders were expected at Wānaka’s Cardrona these school holidays

Ōhau Snow Fields director Mike Nielson said there would be the usual-end-of season hurrah for the ski area, which would close midway through the holidays on October 10.

“People are in summer mode after that,” he said.