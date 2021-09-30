Iconic tourist attraction on the block in middle of pandemic

Co-owner Richard Klein says the sale of iconic Taupō tourist attraction Huka Prawn Park was “not a knee-jerk reaction to Covid.”

The Huka Prawn Park on the banks of the Waikato River just north of Taupō is up for sale.

But co-owner Richard Klein said the decision to sell the tourist attraction had been on the radar for about five years and wasn’t “a knee-jerk reaction to Covid or going broke or anything like that”.

“We’re all happy and healthy, but I’ve just had my 30-year tenure, and it’s time for a change.”

He had been repositioning management structures and securing resource consents and leases to set the park up for the long term, Klein said.

NINA AND RAFE DORDAY/STUFF Nina and Rafe Dorday take us on a road trip to Taupō during the school holidays.

READ MORE:

* Fiordland tourism sector faces operator exodus in second year of no international visitors

* When prawn fishing stalls you have to adapt - Huka Prawn Park co-owner



Founded in 1987 to grow giant Malaysian river prawns, using geothermal water from Contact Energy’s nearby Wairakei Geothermal Power Station as a heat source, the enterprise has in recent years suffered with low prawn survival rates and has not offered prawn fishing to tourists since December 2020.

However, new bloodstock were being sourced to resolve the issue, said sale information.

Supplied Prawns may be on the menu but catching them has not been offered as an activity at Huka Prawn Park since December 2020.

The 12-hectare attraction in the crown-owned Wairakei Tourist Park has diversified over the years to offer a range of water activities in addition to its prawn hatchery, nursery and 300-seat restaurant and is advertised as a going concern.

“We’re slowly getting on top of the prawn issue as well, but that’s just going to take time, it’s all going to take time, like Covid … But it’s not a recent decision for the company – even getting ready for a tender takes a long time. You don’t just pull them out of fresh air.”

Klein, a 50 per cent shareholder, with the other half owned by Wellington’s Toomey family, said there had been “a bit of interest so far” in the tender which closes on November 3.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Empty ponds at Huka Prawn Park awaiting repurposing or the return of giant Malaysian river prawns.

He wouldn’t suggest a value.

“Companies do their due diligence, and they work out what they are prepared to pay for the opportunity. It’s very difficult to value a business like this ... the resource consents obviously have significant value, particularly the large volumes of geothermal takes and discharges, obviously there’s our location next to the river. It’s for an entrepreneur.”

Pre-covid the park attracted more than 75,000 customers a year, with many Chinese among the international visitors.

Around 40 per cent of the park’s traditional visitors were international, Klein has stated, and these had only been partially made up by domestic visitor numbers, though having Auckland’s population nearby was a strength.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Over recent years the Huka Prawn Park has been diversifying into more of a water-based theme park.

In October 2020, the business secured a $500,000 grant and $272,000 loan from the government’s Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme – one of 130 businesses nationwide to receive grants and loans – in a move to protect the country’s essential tourism offerings and ensure their survival through the disruption caused by Covid-19.

As well as Klein stating a water fun-themed campaign would launch soon for summer, sales material was playing on the potential for further diversification.

It stated buyers could further develop the park as a family destination, or use the resource consents and location for new opportunities – suggesting geothermal fun park, day spa or riverside hot tubs.

The business has a long term heat supply agreement for nearly 20,000 cubic metres of geothermal hot water per day.

Chris Marshall/Stuff The 12-hectare attraction in the crown-owned Wairakei Tourist Park is being advertised as a going concern.

In its production heydays in the mid-1990s it was able to produce up to 30 tonnes of prawns annually – with 90 per cent consumed at the establishment’s bar and grill and the rest sold to gourmet restaurants elsewhere in New Zealand.

The prawns, harvested at nine to 10 months, average $30 – $40 per kilogram.