Covid-19: More boaties to bring stranded Kiwis back from Australia, avoiding MIQ

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room. (First published September 15, 2021)

More boaties have put their hands up to help ferry Kiwis back from Australia, avoiding the long waits for managed isolation and quarantine.

After sailor David Mason floated his plan to assemble a crew of stranded Kiwis to sail his boat across the Tasman, other skippers and crew members are being married up for similar voyages.

It comes as tens of thousands of Kiwis stuck overseas have been left frustrated trying to earn one of the sought-after rooms in the MIQ booking system lottery.

But with 3800 rooms made available in the most recent lottery round, many are likely to miss out.

READ MORE:

* Skipper plans to collect stranded Kiwis to sail from Sydney to NZ, avoiding MIQ

* Covid-19: How the new MIQ booking system works

* Dozens of MIQ shortcomings found, secrecy surrounds which hotels aren’t making the grade



Mason told his idea to Stuff on Thursday and soon saw his inbox filling with people eager to join him on his voyage.

Supplied David Mason is planning on sailing his boat from Australia and is looking for a crew of Kiwis who can't get a spot in MIQ.

“One way or another I’m going to get a crew together,” he said on Thursday. “I just wish I could take more people.”

But while he only had room for three people in his “one-man Dunkirk” voyage, other boaties stepped in to pick up the slack.

Viki Moore, who operates Island Cruising NZ, said she has already helped a number of experienced sailors get onboard New Zealand-bound boats and was happy to help others do the same.

At this time of year she is usually aiding boats coming back from the Pacific as they avoid cyclone season, but she said if there was a chance to help some stranded Kiwis, then she was happy to lend a hand.

“It’s really the only way back into the country at the moment unless you pull the lucky lotto ticket for a spot in MIQ,” Moore said.

There are a few stipulations, though: the crew members must have some sailing skills and have either New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency.

Julie Simpson/Stuff Boats will have to dock at Opua in the Bay of Islands when they arrive in New Zealand.

But it hasn't dissuaded people like Liam McCartan who has had no luck with securing a spot in MIQ and desperately wants to get back to New Zealand after flying over to Melbourne in April for his brother’s funeral, then staying on to care for an ailing family member.

“It sounds easier to learn to sail and to take a boat back home than it would be to deal with the NZ government at the moment,” he said.

Time at sea will count towards isolation so as long as the boats are at sea for at least 14 days, crew won't have to stay in MIQ once they arrive on New Zealand shores.

Only nine small boats have arrived at Opua since the borders closed on August 17, Customs’ group manager maritime Robbie Smith said.

While technically New Zealand’s maritime border remains closed, New Zealand citizens sailing their small craft back will be able to come into the country.

Everyone arriving will need to comply with entry, Immigration and quarantine requirements, Smith said.