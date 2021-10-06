Covid-19: How do 31,000 people fit into 4000 rooms?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

There’s one key equation when it comes to MIQ – how do you get 31,000 people into 4000 rooms as fast as possible? Katie Townshend looks at why demand outstrips supply.

It could be a question in a high school maths exam.

There are 31,000 people wanting to enter New Zealand, and 4000 rooms available. Everyone has to stay in their room for 14 days. How many weeks until everyone has made it into the country? Please show your working.

But, as the scores of people trying – and failing – to secure a room in MIQ show, something doesn’t add up.

Just ask Cameron Conradie, a maths teacher at Hutt Valley High School in Lower Hutt. He spent more than a year collecting data about how many people were going through MIQ – all while trying to get his wife and son through the border from South Africa.

But, he says, when you ask further questions, “the information is just not available”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Cameron Conradie, 43, is a high school math teacher from South Africa working at Hutt Valley High School in Lower Hutt. He has been separated from his family since arriving in New Zealand in January 2020.

He looks at the numbers and says that it’s clear MIQ has been underutilised.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen has also been running the numbers – tracking the number of people coming and going and the number of rooms available.

“You do have to make the assumption that you're not sitting near the actual capacity.”

So how much capacity is there?

MIQ – Managed Isolation and Quarantine – first became part of the Kiwi vernacular in April 2020 when it became mandatory for all people entering New Zealand to go into an MIQ facility.

By July, there were 31 facilities in five regions, and in October the MIQ voucher system was introduced – requiring all returnees to have a booked space before arriving in New Zealand.

Since then there have been two key events when it comes to the amount of space available – the trans-Tasman bubble opening, and the start of cohorting or group intake.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which runs MIQ, doesn’t report the number of people who can go through the system, instead reporting the number of rooms.

Before the trans-Tasman bubble opened it was 4500 rooms, but since April that has dropped to 4000 rooms, with 500 set aside in case the bubble needed to close suddenly – as happened in July.

Also in April, the Government introduced cohorting in a bid to reduce the amount of transmission within facilities.

Cohorting works on a 96-hour cycle, with everyone who arrives in that period going to a single MIQ facility until the hotel is full, or the 96 hours is up, whichever happens first.

This reduces capacity by up to 15 per cent, because any rooms that aren’t filled in that period are still ‘allocated’, just not used. For example, on Saturday there were 3502 rooms allocated, and 3525 people in MIQ – and not everyone stays in a room by themselves.

On top of that, the 14-day room turnover becomes 18 to 20 days by the time everyone in the cohort has gone through the system.

But those in MIQ won’t all have gone through the booking system to get a voucher. About 10 per cent of rooms are allocated to critical workers, and 350 are set aside for emergencies, further reducing capacity for those vying for a spot.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie, Auckland, is one of the 31 MIQ facilities.

Joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King says the numbers were further impacted by “no shows” – people who have booked a voucher but don’t end up travelling.

“While we proactively try to address this by comparing our voucher information with airlines, following up directly with returnees on any discrepancies, and cancelling and re-releasing vouchers, due to the volatility of international travel, no-shows do occur at a rate of about 10 per day.”

Limited for a reason

MIQ rooms are limited for a reason, she says.

“We need to keep New Zealand safe from a global Covid-19 pandemic. The Government is working on medium and long-term options for MIQ, including a pilot for self-isolation. How we manage returnees will continue to evolve, depending on vaccination rates here and overseas. A new MIQ facility in Christchurch was recently announced which will provide some more capacity in the short term.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Quality Hotel Elms in Christchurch is the latest MIQ hotel.

“There are a lot of complex issues that need to be considered for operating MIQ facilities, including workforce supply to support our operations, suitability of the hotels and proximity to hospital facilities and appropriate transport hubs.”

After tracking the numbers for a year, Conradie estimates fewer than 2700 rooms were being used each day.

“It’s just mind-boggling,” he says. “I really do believe it’s simply a case of withholding supply.”

The way the system worked was effectively an “honesty box”, where people in high-risk countries could book MIQ without any certainty of being able to travel, taking up spaces.

His attempts to find out how many of the rooms set aside for contingencies have been used have so far gone unanswered, he says.

“That information is just not available.”

That’s an experience echoed by Olsen.

“We seem to have no actual idea what is happening in MIQ,” he says.

Because the number of rooms is reported – not the number of beds – any attempt to work out the amount of capacity being used has to rely on assumptions, with those figures dropping consistently to between 60 and 70 per cent through September, compared with between 80 and 90 per cents at the end of 2020.

Looking at the average numbers going through every seven days, the figure was down to 257 on September 28, compared with a peak of 594 on January 10.

It is clear that cohorting and the trans-Tasman bubble have had an impact, he says.

Who is trying to get through MIQ?

On September 20 the new lobby system, where people wanting an MIQ spot effectively entered a lottery to get one, opened.

There were 3205 rooms up for grabs.

At its peak, 31,800 people were hoping to get a spot. Eight days later, in a second lobby, 31,319 people vied for 3718 spots.

Stuff MIQ slots in December were quickly sold out.

King says there’s no “definitive way of knowing” exactly how many people want to come through MIQ – but the lobby gave an idea.

“The number of users in the lobby gives us a better indication than previously of the demand. The only indication we have had before we introduced the lobby were user numbers on our booking system site, which was between 17,000-19,000 users before the pause on the release of rooms.”

What is still unknown is why people are coming – MBIE doesn’t ask people why they’re entering the lottery, King says.

One suggestion is that it’s for holidays: “What's really interesting to see, though, from those who were seeking vouchers today is the most popular demand [was] around those vouchers closest to Christmas and the new year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after the first lobby.

STUFF Desmond Gosling managed to get an MIQ slot for his wife Sang Nguyen via the new system

Olsen says the lobbies revealed just how much demand there is, but looking at the data since MIQ opened shows it is not a “holiday highway”.

“The numbers don’t support that view, because people have been coming home more generally across the year.”

MIQ lobby group Grounded Kiwis surveyed 2000 people in August, asking why people wanted a spot.

Top of the list was visiting family and loved ones, followed by returning to New Zealand, and reuniting with families.

Conradie says that people need to appreciate the diaspora of New Zealand, with many people having family scattered around the globe.

Many of those trying to get a spot are in New Zealand trying to visit family overseas but needing a path home, he says.

“How many people are not born here and have family overseas?”

As a recent immigrant Conradie had been trying for months to get an MIQ spot for his wife and son, since his arrival to start his teaching job in January 2020, only to have the border closed before he could secure visas for his family.

Before the lobby system he had multiple devices refreshing MIQ, constantly trying to luck into a voucher.

He was one of the lucky ones in the first lobby – his wife and son arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday.

For him, the system has been a failure, albeit with a happy ending.

But King says MIQ is a success.

“MIQ has served New Zealand well, helping to bring more than 175,000 people here, while protecting the freedoms that we all now enjoy.”

The “primary role” has been keeping Covid-19 out, she says.

“We want to be able to bring everyone home who wants to return, but we have to do that in a safe, managed way.

“For New Zealand, that number is currently about 4000 rooms every 18-20 days.”