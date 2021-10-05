Kiwis unable to reunite with family overseas 'frustrated' as MIQ rooms snapped up

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room. (First published September 15, 2021)

New Zealand citizens kept apart from families overseas are “frustrated” and “in pain” after over 3700 spots in the third round of the MIQ “virtual lobby” sold out, two hours after it opened.

Managed isolation rooms for between October and January opened at noon on Tuesday. The queue grew from 25,100 at noon to 28,406 people vying for the rooms.

It was the first opportunity for New Zealanders to book for January, with all available rooms snapped up in 55 minutes.

In total, 6,449 people from 126 countries secured vouchers across 3,739 rooms, according to Joint Head of MIQ, Megan Main.

Aucklander Debby Tweed wants to travel back to South Africa to visit her family, after her father, brother-in-law and uncle all died within the space of a year.

After having no luck through the emergency system when her brother-in-law died suddenly of a heart attack early in September, Tweed tried and failed to gain an MIQ spot through the new lobby system.

Her spots in the queue have ranged from 20,031 on Tuesday, to 24,000 in the first release.

SUPPLIED Debby Tweed is wanting to travel to South Africa after family deaths, but can’t book herself a returning room.

“I'm trying to get back, but I'm terrified to leave because you heard about these awful stories of people getting locked out of the country.”

Tweed said while she knows there are “way worse stories out there” of bereaved families being apart, “everybody’s pain is the same”.

Chris Lowe is trying to get to England to visit and help care for his 85-year-old mother, who needs a hip operation.

In the past several months, his mother had fallen over twice and broken her arm, he said.

Supplied The third round of the MIQ virtual lobby has now finished, with 3700 rooms being allocated in about two hours.

Lowe reached the front of the queue on Tuesday, but missed out on a January room.

He hoped the “incredibly frustrating” MIQ system would change, and believed home self-isolation should start for the double-vaccinated.

“I’d be happy to slap a couple of bracelets on my arm and leg and isolate at home if required.”

Cody Hoyle was also trying to reach Germany to see his one-year-old son. After starting at 4066 in the queue, he later reached the front, only to miss out on a room in January.

“I feel the weight of responsibility of not being there.”

Supplied Chantel Slade is stuck in the United States with an expired visa, attempting to get home via the MIQ virtual lobby.

Stuck in the United States with an expired visa, 23-year-old Chantel Slade was one of the thousands left disappointed.

On her third attempt using the new lobby system, Slade was 13,046 in the queue.

Prior to the beginning of the pandemic, Slade was awarded a fellowship to complete a Masters in Human Development and Psychology at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

It was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to pursue a career as a child mental health clinician when she returned.

Slade has since paid $600 to extend her visa and doesn’t qualify for an emergency allocation spot.

“I, like many, have been trying to return for several months, experiencing the various forms MIQ has taken. The process of trying to return to New Zealand is mentally and physically exhausting, and placing many of us in difficult financial positions,” she said.

Following a pause on MIQ bookings, the Government launched the virtual lobby system in September designed to address inequities created by bots and automated scripts.

Once people arrive in the lobby users are randomised into a queue, and the system will gradually allow people through the website to secure a room.

The new system has faced criticism, including a petition signed by nearly 23,000 people, calling for a fairer process.

Grounded Kiwis volunteer and MIQ petition organiser Alexandra Birt said entering a lottery to return home was distressing, and there was no wait list or transparency over how long was needed to get a spot.

Among the lucky ones who were able to secure a spot today were Arrowtown couple Rae and Winston Wallace, who faced losing their pension because they had been offshore for too long.

They flew to Australia in mid-April to support their daughter and grandson in Queensland.

The couple were delighted and looked forward to finally getting home.

In a statement, Joint Head of MIQ Megan Main said about 38 per cent of people who participated in Tuesday’s room release were based in New Zealand

Main said that was not solely people looking to travel overseas and come back – they could also be booking on behalf of other people based overseas.

“I know that, again, thousands of people missed out on vouchers in today’s release.

“We understand this is a difficult and frustrating time for many who want to travel; whether that be for business or to return home.”

Main said several thousand vouchers were set to be released in virtual lobbies up until the end of the year.

Last week, in the second round of bookings, there was relief and despair as 31,319 people vied for 3718 available spots and 6231 people were successful in securing a room.

The majority of lucky Kiwis were in Australia, with 1629 snapping up a voucher, followed by 791 passengers in the UK.