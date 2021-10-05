'Absolutely terrifying': Video reveals what it's like to sail through a hurricane

Hurricane Sam’s winds were 193kmh at the time and waves were topping 15.2m (please note there is no sound in the video).

The terrifying experience of sailing through a Category 4 cyclone has been captured on video off the East Coast of the US, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling it a “first” for the scientific community.

Hurricane Sam’s winds were 120mph (193kmh) at the time and waves were topping 50 feet (15.2m), resulting in a visual experience akin to riding a roller coaster.

At some points, viewers are at the bottom of a wave looking up, then they’re suddenly at the top looking down. In between are scenes of a massive (and horrifying) wall of water that comes straight at the viewer and explodes into white foam.

The footage, recorded by a Saildrone Explorer, “is giving us a completely new view of one of Earth’s most destructive forces,” NOAA said in a news release.

NOAA/SAILDRONE/Stuff The saildrones are being used to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes.

Saildrone Inc., which partnered on the project, says it’s the first time a remote surface vessel “has recorded video from inside a major hurricane barrelling across the Atlantic Ocean”.

NOAA posted the video on Facebook, where people called it both “scary” and thrilling. Some bemoaned the fact the Saildrone cannot record sound, while others figured it would likely just be a deafening roar.

“Inside a hurricane. Absolutely terrifying!” Estefania Marin wrote on Facebook.

“I think I’m getting seasick just watching this. Yowza!” one commenter said on YouTube.

“The weather nerd in me is jumping up and down like it’s Christmas morning watching this!” Kimberly Utz posted.

The data recorded by Saildrone Explorer 1045 included ocean temperature and salinity, both factors that “affect the energy a storm draws from the ocean,” NOAA says.

“Rapid intensification, when hurricane winds strengthen in a matter of hours, is a serious threat to coastal communities,” NOAA scientist Greg Foltz said in the release. “New data from saildrones and other uncrewed systems that NOAA is using will help us better predict the forces that drive hurricanes and be able to warn communities earlier.”

- The Charlotte Observer