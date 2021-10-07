Watch Emirates' massive superjumbo paint job

The new livery on the A380 took 16 days to paint.

Emirates is certainly an airline that doesn’t do things in half measures. Afterall, it recently put a stuntwoman on top of the world's tallest building to celebrate a relaxing in travel restrictions to the UK.

Now to help promote the Dubai Expo currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates, the airline has undertaken it's biggest ever paint job.

The hugely colourful new livery on the A380 was designed, painted, produced and installed in-house. It isn’t just a slap-on decal, but a complete paint project.

The airline said that after the paint on the aircraft was stripped, the vibrant colours were applied by a “wild spray method”.

The electrostatic spray guns and conventional cup guns were used to put on the different colours, using over 2500 sqm of tracing and masking material. Decals were added on the engine cowls and adjacent to the aircraft’s exits.

The whole process took 16 days to complete.

Emirates/Facebook The airline celebrates the UK moving the UAE off the travel red list.

And as a nod to that now-infamous Burj Khalifa viral video, an image of stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik adorns the sides of the jet.

She is seen holding a message board that says: “See you there” and “Dubai Expo Oct-Mar 2022”.

The design will be seen in the airline’s A380 network over the next six months.