Virtual lobby: broke Kiwi on expired Thai visa, 'on a lifeboat, waving my hands'

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

His credit card is maxed out, his Thai visa is about to expire, then hope died for Kiwi new dad Nic Connett when he logged on to New Zealand’s virtual lobby to find himself about 12,000 in the queue.

“At the moment, I’m on a lifeboat just waving my hands,” he said from Phuket, Thailand soon after realising – for the fourth time – that he would not be bringing his new family home in the foreseeable future.

The managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) virtual lobby – in which 2900 rooms, for one or more people, get put online for luck-of-the-drawer allocation – went live at 10am on Tuesday. One person there reported being 24,000th in the queue and gave up hope within minutes.

The MIQ system has been arguably New Zealand’s frontline in the Covid-19 battle and, while it has largely been successful, it has also been highly controversial. The recent changes to “virtual lobbies”, where getting a spot is down to luck, have not changed that.

READ MORE:

* Date for next release of managed isolation rooms revealed

* Petition calling for fairer managed isolation attracts nearly 23,000 signatures

* Kiwis rushing home for Christmas or just far fewer December rooms available?



Tuesday’ virtual lobby was for rooms in November, December, and January but MIQ joint head Rose King would not release details of how many rooms for each month were released. Nor would she say how many more would be released in 2021 in total, though said releases would likely be weekly.

The lobby was wound up in less than two hours.

Supplied Nic Connett, from New Zealand, is out of money, his Thai visa has expired, and he can't get back home. He is living in Phuket, Thailand with his wife Nalin Phetrong and daughter Hazel Areeya Connett.

Connett, originally from Taranaki then Auckland, moved to Thailand for a teaching job in 2018. He had been due to return home in March 2020 but Covid-19 forced the cancellation of his tickets. He had not been able to get in since and, with his teaching contract expired, and the international school he worked at making staff redundant, he had been unable to work since.

The “nest egg” he had saved had dwindled to nothing and his credit card limit has been extended to $8500. He has used all that credit.He, his young daughter Hazel, about to turn 1, and his wife were getting by on her $800-per-month salary.

Supplied Nic Connett’s daughter Hazel Areeya Connett has a New Zealand passport but, like her dad, can’t get into New Zealand.

Thai authorities have extended his visa six times and said they won’t do it again.

“I’m like the Tom Hanks movie when he lives in the terminal.”

Even if he does get an MIQ spot in the future, his only hope of getting him and his family flights is via a Givealittle page, which has so far raised just $80.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Liza Dunce has metastatic brain cancer, following long battle With ovarian cancer. Her daughter Hollie can not get back from London.

Hollie Dunce in London, whose mother on the Kāpiti Coast has terminal cancer, has tried her luck in each virtual lobby and failed. She found herself at 6479 in the queue on Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising,” she said.

“I've stopped getting my hope up to get a room or to be home for what could be my last family Christmas. I’m beginning to feel I'll be stuck in London forever.”

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders are currently stuck overseas. Lobby group Grounded Kiwis has launched a legal challenge arguing the legality of the MIQ system.