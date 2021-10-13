British Airways ditching 'ladies and gentlemen' greeting

British Airways said the change would honour new social norms.

The skies are increasingly becoming a more gender-neutral space.

UK carrier British Airways is joining a growing list of airlines adopting more inclusive language, by ditching the traditional "ladies and gentlemen" greeting.

While the move falls in line with an industry-wide trend, the decision is, at least in part, due to a change in the airline's clientele, with the carrier reporting more children onboard since Covid-19 restrictions relaxed.

British Airways said the change would honour new social norms, as well as make their younger customers feel more included, according to the Telegraph.

READ MORE:

* Flight from hell: Three aborted landings, one whole night onboard, 22 hours late

* Airline drops 'ladies and gentlemen' greeting to boost diversity

* Sex scenes, swearing and drugs: What airlines won't show on your inflight entertainment screen



The airline isn't the first to phase out gendered greetings and embrace a more inclusive vocabulary.

Japan Airlines was among the first to retire the traditional "ladies and gentlemen" titles for inflight announcements back in 2020.

German carrier Lufthansa did away with the greeting in July, with the company likewise pledging a commitment to diversity via the language it uses to address passengers.

Qantas has also made strides towards more inclusive language on flights, ditching "mother and father" for "parents" in 2018.

At the time, the carrier introduced a new staff booklet highlighting language geared towards the "Spirit of Inclusion", including words to avoid and language deemed offensive by the LGBTQI+ community.

Among other instructions, the manual advised not to address passengers with "love" or "honey", and to replace "guys" with "folks".

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.