Covid-19: 'Travel at your own risk' as Fiji plans to reopen for tourists from December 1

Fiji plans to reopen to Kiwis and tourists from green list countries from December 1.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister, Chris Hipkins, is advising Kiwis not to travel internationally at this time, after Fiji announced it will open its borders to tourists from December 1.

The Fiji Government announced on Sunday it had a clear pathway to reopen to tourists from December, after the country double vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its eligible population above the age of 18.

Fiji plans to reopen to green list countries that have similar high rates of vaccination to Fiji, as well as low test positivity rates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Stuff's Henry Cooke about the rest of 2021.

At this point, that list includes New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, Korea, Singapore, United States and most Pacific Island countries.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Vax and vacation? Why that Pacific Island holiday will still mean 'traveller beware'

* Christmas in Fiji? Island nation outlines plan to reopen borders to holidaymakers

* Covid-19: New Zealand's vaccine roll-out explained in 10 charts, and compared with the rest of the world



Tourists have to show proof of vaccination with approved vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Jansen – and produce a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to a departure.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says from the first quarter of 2022, Government was planning to move to new individual risk-based border settings.

In Fiji, tourists would spend two days of quarantine in their hotels, and would be able to still use all hotel amenities before being cleared to visit other parts of the country that were safe-travel areas.

Hipkins said despite Fiji’s plans to reopen to tourists, including New Zealanders, strong advice from Government was for no travel, at this time.

“This means anybody who chooses to travel is doing so at their own risk,” Hipkins said.

Tourism Fiji/Supplied Fiji hasn’t been open to tourists for more than two years because of Covid-19.

He said this was the advice to New Zealanders as there was limited capacity to return.

New Zealanders would still have to spend 14 days in a managed isolation and quarantine facility upon return, he said.

“Numbers through the managed isolation system are limited to 4000 every 18-20 days in order to keep Covid-19 from coming into New Zealand.”

Tourism Fiji/Supplied Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced the plans to reopen on Fiji Day, after the country reached its vaccination target.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama in making the announcement of Fiji’s plans to reopen said they were entirely confident in their ability to manage the risk associated with quarantine-free travel.

Fiji’s national airline, Fiji Airways, also announced it would resume flights to and from New Zealand on December 1, with daily flights from Auckland to Nadi, three flights a week from Christchurch, and two flights a week from Wellington.

A Fiji Airways spokesman said there were some bookings already from New Zealand, but not as much as from Australia and the United States.

“We totally understand as Kiwis await clarity on border restrictions and requirements upon return,” he said.

“We’ve always said that when Kiwis are ready to travel, their Fijian whānau will be waiting for them. We have also stated that we will adjust our schedules should some destinations not be ready or open by December 1.”

Hipkins said from the first quarter of 2022, the New Zealand Government was planning to move to new individual risk-based border settings which would establish low, medium and high-risk pathways into the country.

“The Government’s primary consideration is the health of New Zealanders while we continue to increase vaccination rates across New Zealand.

“To help reach the approximately 20 per cent of eligible New Zealanders who have not yet been vaccinated, there is a big vaccination drive under way, culminating in Super Saturday on October 16.”