Covid 19: New Zealand's doors slam shut as virtual lobby 5 winds up in about 90 minutes

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

The door to New Zealand’s fifth – and smallest – virtual lobby have now closed, 90 minutes after people logged in around the world and hoped.

The previous four virtual lobbies have involved the release of between 2900 and 3800 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) rooms, compared to just 2100 at 2pm on Thursday. All are in December and January. Soon after it opened at 2pm, one person posted on Facebook that they were near 14,000th in the queue. Someone else said they were about 19,000th. All the rooms were gone by about 3.30pm.

“Another waste of time,” one posted. “Heartbreaking every time,” said another. “Is there any hope?,” one wrote from 4908 in the queue, with about 30 minutes to closing.

For those who got a spot, Tracey Hickey has a warning: prepare for guilt. She was working on fishing boats in Norway and was desperate to get home to family. She missed out during the first virtual lobby but got a spot in the second. Talking from the Distinction MIQ facility in Christchurch – “five hours, three hours left ... and counting” – she talked of mixed emotions as virtual lobby, round five, was about to open earlier on Thursday.

“Do you know how guilty you feel about getting in? It’s horrible,” she said. “The stories are just horrific – people wanting to get home.”

Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) announced via its MIQ website that the reduced room release was due to capacity for October and November being closely monitored because of the ongoing community outbreak.

Supplied Tracey Hickey serving her time at Christchurch's Distinction MIQ facility.

Tuesday’s announcement of 94 new cases of Covid-19 was the biggest single-day count since the pandemic first arrived at our shores.

Nearly all those arriving in New Zealand from overseas are made to serve two weeks in managed isolation, and it is here that New Zealand’s ability to bring back its own people hits a bottleneck, with many more wanting to return than spaces are available.

The return of Covid-19 in the community meant the straight – and maligned – booking system was replaced with weekly room releases via “virtual lobbies”, in which people log in and try their luck. Each lobby to date has had thousands more log in than spaces available.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff New Zealand’s managed isolation spots have become harder to get.

Hickey got the news she had won a spot from her enforced home of Alesund, Norway. From being “excited as hell”, next came the stress of a week of paperwork, then a flight from Oslo to London, where a flat tyre on the plane had to be replaced. She thought the return home was off.

Then she was in Singapore, from where she flew to Christchurch on a 180-seat plane with just 13 passengers on board.

“You didn't have time to get your cup down because [the cabin crew] would come and grab it.”

She had no shortage of gratitude to be back – but also sympathy for those who were less lucky. There are many stories, such as the man she sat next to on the plane who thought he wasn’t worthy of a spot, to a person not trying the virtual lobby because others needed the spots more, to grieving people unable to get to funerals.

“The sad thing, everyone has the right to get home,” she said. People all over the world were abler to get home, so long as home wasn’t New Zealand.

“What makes us so special? It is inhumane.”

Grounded Kiwis, a group of New Zealanders and expats questioning the border system, earlier this month launched legal proceedings against the Government alleging MBIE’s chief executive acted “unlawfully and unreasonably” in the design and operation of the MIQ system.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier on Wednesday confirmed his office had received about 200 complaints about the system, many relating to people struggling to obtain vouchers for spots in MIQ facilities. He launched an investigation into the system.